Volunteers give all to save lives of imperiled

Rain and snow, brambly, burned terrain and the rugged high country, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team has weathered it all to carry out their mission of aiding “the lost, injured imperiled.”
As a volunteer arm of the sheriff’s office, SAR is the primary agency responsible for searching for people who have become lost or injured in off-road and rural areas of Calaveras County.
This year, the team spent almost 400 hours searching over the course of two dozen incidents, occasionally providing mutual aid to other counties.
Throughout three decades of service, SAR has responded to situations involving infants or elderly people with dementia wandering out of their homes, hunters and fishermen lost in treacherous wilderness, and cars and planes gone missing.
The team is comprised of about 30 active members, young and old, with a diverse array of backgrounds ranging from fire and medical personnel to private sector professionals, both retired and active. All members have received extensive training in CPR, wilderness first aid, high-angle, swift-water and avalanche rescue, while some have more specialized certifications in areas such as white water and mountain climbing.
“The citizens of Calaveras are in good hands with this group,” the sheriff’s office stated.
On Monday, the Enterprise sat down with several of these volunteers to find out what it takes to be a SAR team member.
“A little piece of blue tape tipped me off,” said Ted Fahlen, a retired physicist who joined SAR almost 15 years ago.
Fahlen recalls a mission where he was dropped into the search site via helicopter, deployed to look for an elderly man who had become lost in the woods during a fishing trip. There in the wilderness, he noticed a piece of blue tape that made him suspect the man was close by. He was right.
“I looked around, and here was this guy sitting in the woods, kind of hypothermic and out of it,” Fahlen said.
The fisherman (who had used the blue tape as a Band Aid) survived his ordeal, and Fahlen learned an important lesson of the search: “there are many more clues than lost people.”
At 79 years of age, Fahlen is the team’s oldest member. He has no prior experience in SAR other than his love of mountain hiking. Anyone can do it, he says, as long as they share his enthusiasm for the great outdoors.
Team members can be utilized in many areas of SAR besides trudging through wilderness, such as searching more urban settings and working in incident command. All skills needed for the role are taught by the team over the course of a year, with bi-monthly training sessions for current members.
“When we get a call out, we’re all there for one purpose and that’s to help someone in trouble. And that makes you feel good seeing that,” ground searcher and SAR board member Laurie Plautz said about her favorite part of being on the team.
Plautz, 59, has spent nearly six years tapping into her passion for outdoor pursuits and her background in psychology to find people as quickly and efficiently as possible. She likes looking at a map and hypothesizing where a person may have gone based on their individual habits.
“A hunter will behave differently in the wild than a novice hiker,” Plautz said.
Finding the subject alive and happy to be rescued is always a gratifying experience, she says. But unfortunately, not all searches end in joy.
One tragic example happened last year, when an exhaustive weeks-long search for a missing journalist concluded with a body recovered from the Mokelumne River.
Yet participating in that kind of mission is also worthwhile.
“You go out there and you do it because you know we are providing a family with closure,” Plautz said.
Joining the team requires a “big heart,” according to SAR President Don Dornell.
After more than 35 years in fire service and retiring from a chief position in the Bay Area, Dornell couldn’t sit idle for long. He’s now taken on responsibilities with SAR that resemble his previous job, providing leadership and managing operations.
“It’s a way to make a difference when somebody’s missing,” Dornell said. “Think about if it was your grandmother or your brother or 6-year-old nephew. You would want people out there doing the right things and not giving up easily.”
Fortunately, the Calaveras SAR team has some outstanding talent in its ranks, Dornell said, with a state-certified instructor and local firefighter who is “one of the best” and even a K-9 handler.
Thanks to generous donors, the team also has a garage of equipment that can be utilized in rescue situations.
In 2019, SAR received a grant from the Wintercreek Foundation, one of the county’s best-endowed charities, which provided funding for the purchase of a side-by-side utility vehicle and enclosed trailer. The vehicle is outfitted with specialized equipment for patient transport.
SAR team members were able to train with the new vehicle for the first time in August, locating a mock-missing person and performing a “carry out” before transferring the subject to the vehicle.
Volunteers spend an average of 3,000 hours per year training for missions in all kinds of terrain, inclimate weather and even the dark of night.
“Clearly, without volunteers this would be an expensive undertaking for the sheriff’s office to do,” Dornell said.
As a non-profit, Calaveras SAR’s primary source of funding is through local donations.
The team is continually searching for new members – those who are hoping to join a close-knit group united in its goal of helping others.
“At the end of the day, you are doing good,” Dornell said. “You may not be the key person in that event, but you’re key to making the event successful.”
To learn more about SAR or donate, visit calaverassar.org.