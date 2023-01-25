Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Jan. 16
Theft
11:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Mann Street.
Vandalism
11:35 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Vandalism; mailbox vandalized and mail missing. No report taken. Michel Road.
Burglary
4:36 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; saw male walking around the house with garage door open. No report taken. Main Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Battery
6:48 a.m., Copperopolis – Battery; arrest made. Sequoia Circle.
Vandalism
3:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Black Creek Drive.
Public intoxication
4:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; citation issued. Highway 12.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Burglary
8:50 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Theft
11:36 a.m., Dorrington – Theft; no report taken. Meadow Lane.
Theft
3:55 p.m., Campo Seco – Theft; report taken. Chile Camp Road.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Vandalism
6:38 p.m., Murphys – Vandalism; vehicle damaged. Main Street.
Disturbance
8:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation in a vehicle. Reporting party arrested on out-of-county warrant. Highway 12 and Evans Road.
Suspicious person
11:14 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; citation issued. East St. Charles Street.
Friday, Jan. 20
Burglary
10:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Moore Court.
Vandalism
6:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Disturbance
10:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Britton Court.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Disturbance
12:19 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 4.
Theft
10:27 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Suspicious person
9:20 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Gold Creek Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Theft
9:51 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; date sticker from license plate missing. Report taken. Daphne Street.
Suspicious circumstances
1:50 p.m., West Point – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Hillsdale Road.
Suspicious person
11:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Oak Street.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Elva Ferretti, 52, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at the 900 block of Sequoia Circle in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Richard Arthur Hilgardner Jr., 42, was arrested at 5 p.m. at Mar Val in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Rehnee Briggs, 36, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. at Mar Val shopping center in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance for sale and identity theft.
Friday, Jan. 20
Adel Ann Castaneda, 29, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. at East Sequoia Avenue and Rose Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Charles Alexander Nasser, 39, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. at San Andreas Mini Mart in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Michael Shane Evans, 58, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. at the 900 block of Hillsdale Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and possessing ammunition as prohibited person.