The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada about 4,500 feet in elevation from 6 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“Light Mountain snow showers today will increase in coverage and intensity tonight, as a colder system drops south over Northern California,” the advisory reads. “Accumulating snow is expected above 4,500 feet and mountain travel may be difficult at times, with chain controls and reduced visibility possible.”

Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.

“Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the advisory reads. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”

Travelers in the upper elevations should expect slippery road conditions, with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Noah Berner has lived in Calaveras County most of his life, and graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in history.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.