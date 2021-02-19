The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada about 4,500 feet in elevation from 6 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“Light Mountain snow showers today will increase in coverage and intensity tonight, as a colder system drops south over Northern California,” the advisory reads. “Accumulating snow is expected above 4,500 feet and mountain travel may be difficult at times, with chain controls and reduced visibility possible.”
Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.
“Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” the advisory reads. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”
Travelers in the upper elevations should expect slippery road conditions, with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.