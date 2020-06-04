The Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) has a new general manager, and he’s homegrown.
Joel Metzger, external affairs manager for Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) for the past six years, is taking the position.
Former and late General Manager Steve Sarantopoulos died in January at the age of 62 due to complications with lung surgery, according to an obituary in The Union, a newspaper based in Nevada County.
Formed in 1995, the UWPA is a joint powers authority of the City of Angels Camp and the Murphys-based Union Public Utility District (UPUD). The authority is governed by a five-person board of directors made up of Angels Camp city councilmembers, UPUD staff and Scott Behiel, a “community member-at-large.”
A staff of 10 work to convey Stanislaus River water through five reservoirs and 27 miles of flumes and ditches between Avery and Angels Camp. They also operate two hydro-electric plants, which generate power that the UWPA sells on the open electricity market to cover maintenance costs.
The board unanimously approved Metzger’s contract at a May 26 board meeting, according to a UWPA press release. His first day is July 13.
“This is a great opportunity for the agency to hire an outstanding individual with local roots in the community,” said Board Chairperson Amanda Folendorf in the press release. “The road ahead for the agency will be difficult, but I believe we have the right individual to lead the Utica Water and Power Authority into the future.”
Metzger enters the role with a background in team-leading, grant-writing, external affairs, legislative advocacy, customer service and water use efficiency.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at Sonoma State University. Before working for CCWD, Metzger was a reporter and editor for the Calaveras Enterprise.
The third-generation Calaveras County native lives in Vallecito with his wife, Emily and his two-year-old daughter, Kate.
“I’m really grateful to be able to stay in my community and take on a new challenge that is exciting for me and allows me to grow in my career, but also be close to my family,” Metzger told the Enterprise in a phone interview Tuesday.
An outdoor enthusiast, Metzger said he grew up hiking the UWPA’s flumes and ditches. He added that he’s always had an appreciation and fascination with the water distribution infrastructure, along with the UWPA’s hydro-electric plants.
Going forward, one of the biggest challenges for the UWPA, according to Metzger, will be maintaining its aging infrastructure, some of which was built more than a century ago.
Delivering water along steep canyon walls through flumes built in the 1800s and generating power from century-old hydro-electric plants comes with its challenges, Metzger said.
The ditch and flume systems are “really old and vulnerable to things like wildfire, landslides and big winter storms that can overwhelm the flume’s ability to carry water,” Metzger said. “The hydro-electric plants are also old, and it can be hard to find replacement parts for them and keep them running efficiently, so that’s another challenge that we face.”
As the general manager, Metzger will have to balance the financial needs of ratepayers and the aging water distribution system that supports them.
“I don’t want to unduly burden ratepayers, but also have to be responsible and take care of our infrastructure and our people, and think ahead and be ready for those challenges,” Metzger said.
Compounding a lack of investment in its aging infrastructure, intensive drought years and competition in the electricity market have and will likely continue to severely impact UWPA’s revenues, former interim general manager Karen Rojas told the Enterprise in 2019.
One way Metzger plans to reduce the need for ratepayer contributions is seeking grant opportunities – an arena he’s found success in with CCWD.
The district has received millions of dollars in grant funding this year for water treatment plant improvements.
Metzger said his main priority will be ensuring UWPA staff are safe as the authority carries out its operations. Educating the broader community about where their water comes from will also be important, he added.
“Being selected as the UWPA general manager is a great honor, and I am grateful to the Board members for their confidence in me,” Metzger said in the press release. “While there are challenges ahead, I am excited to embark on this journey and to lead a team of highly skilled and dedicated staff members. My passion for public service runs deep, and I am eager to continue serving my community and working toward a brighter future for UWPA members and Calaveras County as a whole.”