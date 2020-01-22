The Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees voted to reduce 9.67 full-time equivalency (FTE) classified personnel and to dismiss seven FTE certificated personnel following the 2019-2020 school year at the board meeting on Tuesday.
The resolution of intention to reduce classified services passed 5-0, while the resolution of intention to dismiss certificated employees passed 3-2, with District Area 4 Trustee Suzie Coe and District Area 2 Trustee Cory Williams voting in opposition.
The board’s decision will affect 8.67 FTE classified paraprofessional positions, one FTE classified custodial position, six FTE certificated multiple-subject teachers and one FTE certificated single-subject teacher.
Superintendent Mark Campbell said that the layoffs may not necessarily take effect if the district’s financial outlook improves over the course of the current school year.
“We have to do this to project fiscal stability,” he said. “If we’re in a position to do something different, we still have the ability to do that.”