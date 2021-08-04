Calaveras County native takes passion for running to the distance

Luke Nelson insists that he isn’t crazy.
For most people, the thought of having to get in a car for a 100- or 200-hundred-mile trip isn’t the most enjoyable task. But what about leaving the car behind and running the 100 or 200 miles? Well, most would think one would have to be crazy to attempt such a feat.
Now remember: Luke Nelson continues to insist that he isn’t crazy.
Nelson, a Murphys native and 2009 Bret Harte High School graduate, is no stranger to pushing himself to the limit as an ultramarathon runner. Since 2016, he has completed races of 24, 50, 100 and 200 miles.
Nelson has grown his love for the sport of running, which began in the hills of Calaveras County and will now lead him to Europe. Nelson, 29, will compete in the 119k (73-mile) “Sur les Traces des Ducs de Savoie,” otherwise known as the TDS, on Aug. 24, which will take him from Italy to France.
“This definitely isn’t a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ thing,” Nelson said. “If I like it, I will do more qualifiers to get back there. But I think it opens up the doors for more international racing and I think I would really like to get in on that.”
Stage 1
Nelson may now reside in Santa Cruz, but his home has always been in Murphys. While at Bret Harte, Nelson was a member of the Bullfrog cross country team. Even though he enjoyed running in high school, Nelson’s love for the sport didn’t begin to blossom until he was in college at California State University, Humboldt.
It was while he was in Arcata, that Nelson truly started to find his calling, which was out on the trails.
“I didn’t really start getting more passionate about running until college,” Nelson said. “Being in the redwoods and running on trails really sparked it.”
So, how did Nelson, who is an exercise physiologist, go from enjoying a casual run on the trails in Humboldt County, to competing in ultramarathons that would crush the will of most runners? Simple: one step at a time.
“I was working with a patient, and they told me they were training for a 50k and I never knew there was something past a marathon,” Nelson said. “That day, I looked it up and signed up for my first ultra (marathon), which was up in Tahoe.”
In 2016, Nelson signed up to run the 31-mile ultramarathon and having never run anything of that magnitude before, he not only hit the trails, but he also hit the books. Nelson began studying the art of running ultramarathons and learned as much as he could before attempting his first major race.
“I kind of read too much to start off,” Nelson said about his first 31-mile race that he finished somewhere between five and six hours. “I did everything I read. I walked all the hills and I had pacers (pacers are runners who are not involved in the race, but will accompany a runner for a portion of the event). I mean, 50k is a shorter distance when it comes to ultras, so you don’t necessarily need pacers, but I felt it would really help with my mental capacity for running that. I had two pacers and I finished it.”
For days after completing the long, treacherous race, Nelson’s body was in continuous pain. But regardless of how much agony he was in with each step he took the following week, Nelson couldn’t wait to once again, push himself to the limit.
“It took maybe five days to walk normally afterward,” laughed Nelson. “I signed up for a 100-mile race right after. I wanted to go further.”
Stage 2
If running 31 miles wasn’t enough of an accomplishment, Nelson decided that 100 miles would be even more impressive. Once his body had healed from his first ultramarathon, Nelson began training for the 100-mile race.
In 2018, Nelson competed in a 100-mile race at Lulale Lake, in Oregon. The race went along the Pacific Crest Trail by Mount Jefferson. For 26 hours and 100 miles, Nelson continued to move forward. Most runners have experienced “hitting the wall” while out on long runs. It’s that point where the runner feels their legs can take them no further and the body, and mind, wants to quit.
In preparation for his 100-mile ultramarathon, Nelson spent nearly as much time strengthening his mind, as he did his body.
“It’s a lot of mental training,” Nelson said. “After about 60 miles, your body starts to break down. Food doesn’t process well, and your mental fatigue starts to kick in. You have to figure out how you are going to react when you get in a very dark place when you are hurt and don’t believe in yourself. You really have to do a lot of mental training. As far as physical training, you are running marathons and some days, you are doing back-to-back marathons.”
During the 100-mile race in Oregon, mental fatigue began to hit Nelson about 30 miles into the journey.
“That race started with rain, so we were pretty drained in the first marathon of that race,” Nelson said. “For me, that (negative) thought process kicked in around 50k (30 miles). I didn’t have any pacers at that point in the race, as we weren’t able to get them until about 50 miles.”
With nobody to talk to and another 70 miles to go before the journey is completed, what did Nelson do to pass the time and keep his mind focused on something other than wanting to stop?
“I listened to the abridged version of “Lord of the Rings,” which was great,” Nelson said. “They were going on their journey and I’m going on my own journey. It definitely helped get me to get to the point where I had pacers. And then from there on, it was just about having conversations with them.”
After finishing the 100-mile ultramarathon, Nelson had, what to some, would be a crazy idea. Since he completed 100 miles, why not go for 200? And that’s exactly what he did.
Stage 3
In Sept. 2019, Nelson returned to Tahoe, the same area where he ran his 31-mile race three years prior. But instead of running 31 miles in roughly six hours, he was going to run 205 miles, which would take nearly 81 hours.
The 205-mile race went around Lake Tahoe, which included the Tahoe Rim Trail and the Rubicon Trail. Of the 81 hours it took for Nelson to complete the 205 miles, he slept for only six of them. Friends had his car and met up with him and he slept in his car just long enough to get the rest he needed to complete his journey.
As if running 205 miles wasn’t difficult enough, during the final day, the race that began with bright sunlight, ended with snow flurries.
In February of 2020, Nelson competed in a 24k in Santa Cruz, which turned out to be the last time he would run with a large group for quite a while. With COVID-19 shutting down all races, Nelson focused on continuing to train and to be ready when racing would resume. He would typically run between one and four hours and log anywhere between seven and 20 miles per outing.
And during that time, virtual racing became popular, but Nelson didn’t find the idea of virtual racing enticing.
“I didn’t do any virtual races because I wasn’t doing it with the ‘running community,’” Nelson said. “That really makes a race. The racers, the race director and the volunteers who are helping out, they make the race. It just wasn’t the same to do virtual. I know it helped a lot of people with motivation, but I didn’t necessarily need to use that as my motivation to continue running.”
During that time, Nelson was able to head up to Washington to run around Mt. Rainier and around the Wonderland Trail. But in February of 2021, Nelson found out that he would race again, but it wouldn’t be in the United States.
Stage 4
One perk to running the 200-mile race in 2019 was that Nelson qualified to be put in a lottery for the TDS. Because of Covid, he didn’t put his name into the hat in 2020, but figured he’d try his luck in 2021.
“This past February, I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got one more year on the credits I got, so I’ll just put it in,’ and yeah, I got in,” Nelson said. “I was surprised. The TDS has a higher chance of drawing people, just because everyone wants to be in the UTMB race or the OCC race or CCC. Those are more popular. The TDS is a newer one.”
The TDS will begin in Courmayeur, which is a town in Northern Italy in the autonomous region of Aosta Valley, and will end in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, otherwise known as Chamonix, which is in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of Southeastern France. Nelson plans on running the entire 73 miles without stopping to sleep.
“I’m extremely excited,” Nelson said. “I think that’s what is really making this race special. I’ll be running from two different countries and then I get to explore. I took a whole month off and I’m just going to hang out.”
While in Europe, Nelson will be joined with friends from college, and he plans on seeing as much as he can during his three-week stay. And as far as the race, just being involved is all the satisfaction he needs.
“I’m not heavily concerned on my outcome of this race,” Nelson said. “I’ve always wanted to be on that trail and I’ve got a huge opportunity. So, to just be there in general is what I want.”
For Nelson, running is not just a hobby, but rather a lifestyle. It’s an activity that he plans on continuing for the rest of his life and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. And should he get the itch to run a 250- or 300-mile race in another country or on another continent in the heat, rain or snow, going up mountains and down treacherous terrain, well, he just may be crazy enough to do it.
“You definitely learn a lot about yourself in these long races,” Nelson said. “It definitely puts things into perspective.”