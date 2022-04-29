During the April 26 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, local resident Scott Fischler announced during general public comment that he is bringing a class-action lawsuit against the county. The lawsuit revolves around the condition of Moaning Caverns Adventure Park’s spiral staircase, which he called dangerously out of date.
“On March 4, 2022, I hand-delivered a code compliance complaint to the county of Calaveras specific to multiple egregious violations to life and safety of Moaning Caverns Adventure Park in Vallecito. Of the multiple violations, none was more egregious than the terminally deteriorated 100-year-old spiral staircase. I have provided considerable credible evidence to the County of Calaveras to force Moaning Caverns and its out-of-state ownership to close the staircase before it suddenly and unexpectedly collapses from component failure under load. ” stated Fischler.
Fischler went on to explain that the county has permitted up to 8,000 guests to enter Moaning Caverns. He also brought up that these guests do not know about the condition of the staircase before using it.
He stated that he is preparing a victims' restitution lawsuit with the county as the defendant. The lawsuit will be seeking $10,000 per individual that visits the park; this would be up to $80-million according to Fischler.
“It will grow to $90 million next week if the county approves another 1,000 guests to use the staircase this week,” said Fischler.
On top of the lawsuit, Fischler is pursuing a complaint with Cal/OSHA as well as a grand jury investigation.
Agency 12 Area on Aging
Agency 12 Area on Aging gave an informational report to the board on the Aging and
Disability Resource Connection program. The program “aims to minimize confusion by streamlining access to [Long Term Services & Supports] LTSS through a single reliable source.”
The program is open to all disabled and aging individuals in need of assistance: “Programs administered by A12AA include supportive services, caregiver support, nutrition, and fitness, congregate and home-delivered meals, Medicare counseling, and care management.”
Of the program, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway, who is Area 12’s board representative, said, “I don’t think we realize necessarily all the services that Area 12 provides. I just want to remind the board that Meals on Wheels is under the umbrella of Area 12 and the HICAP program, which has saved our constituents thousands and thousands of dollars through the individual counseling that they receive through Area 12.”
For more information on Area 12 Area and Aging visit https://adrcofthemotherlode.myresourcedirectory.com/ or call (209) 532-6272.
Resolutions and Agreements
Agreement - Public Works (ID # 6652) 1) Award Invitation to Bid 21-1020-10-913 for the 2022 Striping Program; and 2) Authorize the Board Chair to execute a contract for construction of the 2022 Striping Program with Sierra Traffic Markings, Inc. in the amount of $163,000 for the period of April 26, 2022, through April 25, 2023.
Resolution - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6657) Adopt a Resolution authorizing the Board Chair to execute Grant Agreement Number 21-10548 with the California Department of Public Health-Sexually Transmitted Disease Control Branch for Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments resulting in revenue of $531,390 for the period of July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2025.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6658) 1) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Agreement with The Resource Connection for the Raising A Reader Home Visiting Program for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024 in an amount not to exceed $84,200; and 2) Authorize the Health and Human Services Agency Director to execute amendments that make changes to the scope and/or budget so long as proper approvals are obtained and it does not affect the not to exceed amount.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on May 10 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.