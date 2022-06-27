At the June 14 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, vice chair Gary Tofanelli, of District 1, and District 5 supervisor Benjamin Stopper made clear their desire to replace the county's current health officer, René Ramirez, MD.
This occurred when Resolution - Public Health Services (ID # 6725) came up pertaining to the renewal of Ramirez’s contract with the county. The resolution stated, “1) Authorize the Board Chair to sign an Agreement with René Ramirez, M.D., to serve as the Calaveras County Health Officer for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 for the not-to-exceed amount of $166,400.04 and; 2) Adopt a Resolution appointing René Ramirez, M.D., as the Calaveras County Health Officer, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023, in line with the aforementioned Agreement and; 3) Authorize the Director of Health and Human Services to enter into amendments to the Agreement, so long as it does not modify the not-to-exceed value of the Agreement.”
Stopper appeared dissatisfied with Ramirez’s performance as health officer and suggested that members of the board reach out to local doctors who would be “a little more in touch with our constituents within our county and understands how business is run and how to treat people properly.”
Tofanelli suggested renewing Ramirez’s contract while looking for a potential replacement since either party has the ability to end the contract at any time with 30 days' notice. This was supported by board chair Amanda Folendorf. Tofanelli expressed his frustrations with being reportedly unable to get in contact with Ramirez over a dispute.
District supervisor 3 Merita Callaway came to Ramirez’s defense during the meeting. She later told the Enterprise, “I have found Dr. Ramirez to be responsive to my questions, either at Board or by email. Along with Cori Allen, the Director of Health and Human Services, I feel they gave us, and the community sound advice with the ever-changing dynamics of Covid.”
Callaway also expressed concerns about the ability of the county to find a replacement for Ramirez due to the small pool of MDs in the area.
Director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency Cori Allen also defended Ramirez during the public comment section.
“I believe that Dr. Ramirez, under a very difficult one-year period, has truly been faced with the most difficult challenge we could have envisioned,” said Allen. She also said that Ramirez attempted to get into contact with Tofanelli by leaving a voicemail, which the supervisor stated he did not receive.
Before the board made their final decision on the matter, Stopper suggested that Tofanelli and District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi reach out to Randy Smart, MD, CEO of Mark Twain Health Care District, to see if he was interested in taking up the position.
The board ultimately passed the resolution to renew Ramirez’s contract while looking into possible replacements.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on July 12 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.