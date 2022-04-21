Schools, parents, and children may be breathing a sigh of relief as the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently announced a statement revealing that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Oct. 1 vaccine mandate will not be in effect for the 2022-2023 school year. The controversial mandate has been a source of contention among school boards and families, with many Calaveras parents stating they will remove their children from districts rather than allow them to be subjected to the vaccine. Some school boards announced their intention to disregard or even defy the mandate, while others have been patiently waiting on more information from the state. Parents and children opposing the mandate have made their opinions known via protests, walk-outs, and heated school board meeting debates. Now, six months after the mandate that sparked controversy in school districts throughout the state, it looks like all that fighting may have been for naught … at least for now.
The 2021 mandate from the governor’s office came with a stipulation that “full approval by the FDA was a precondition” to implementing the law, and that approval has not yet been granted for all ages of youth. The statement released by CPDH on April 14 states, “To ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements, California will not initiate the regulatory process for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 school year and as such, any vaccine requirements would not take effect until after full FDA approval and no sooner than July 1, 2023.”
While vaccines might not be a requirement in schools just yet, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón still “strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including children, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Many schools have already ditched masks, for students at least, after a March announcement changed the prior mandate to a recommendation. While vaccine rates among children are still much lower than adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended vaccination under emergency use for youth ages 5-11, and states that, “Through continued safety monitoring, COVID-19 vaccination has been found safe for children and teens.” California is one of only five states that will implement a vaccine requirement for school-age children, while 18 other states have banned Covid-19 vaccine mandates, according to data from the National Academy for State Health Policy.