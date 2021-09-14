A Concord, Calif., family is searching for 42-year-old Steve William Delaney Jr., who was reportedly last heard from on the evening of Aug. 24 via phone call.
His fiancée, Staci Greer, filed a missing person report with the Concord Police Department on Aug. 28 when she became concerned that Delaney hadn’t come home or gone to work. She said that she had last heard from him at around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, hours after he had told her he was feeling sick and was going to the doctor in Walnut Creek to take a Covid test.
Greer said the conversation got “weirder and weirder” as Delaney seemed to be paranoid, and she begged him to come home.
On Aug. 25, Delaney’s 2007 white Ford Expedition was found near Diamond Lane in Mokelumne Hill, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed. Additionally, his cell phone was recovered by police near Ponderosa Passing Lane in Mokelumne Hill.
The sheriff’s office has stated that they believe Delaney’s disappearance to be voluntary, and the Concord Police Department, where Delaney was reported missing, has not responded to the Enterprise’s requests for information.
“(CCSO Detectives) have done a comprehensive in-county investigation including an area check where (Delaney’s) car was towed, checked trails in the area, searched the area with UAV, including the river at the bottom of Ponderosa, (and) K-9 searched the area,” Sgt. Greg Stark, spokesperson for the CCSO, told the Enterprise on Sept. 8.
However, Greer believes that Delaney, who has family and grew up in Calaveras County, has fallen victim to foul play.
“I know him. He would never, never do this to me, and he would never park his car (there) and he never would have abandoned it. He definitely wouldn’t do this to his son,” Greer said. “I have a bad, bad feeling in my gut he’s not with us anymore. I just need someone to listen.”
Greer describes Delaney as a loving fiancé and father who “has a past,” but in the couple’s nearly 12 years together has been a “hard worker” and a good provider in his job as a plumber.
Family and friends have been searching for Delaney in Calaveras County, particularly in the Mokelumne Hill, Railroad Flat and West Point areas where he was known to visit, she said.
A Facebook group called Find Steve Delaney has 547 members, with regular posts urging the community to continue searching.
Delaney is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 310 pounds with light brown/gray hair and blue eyes. Those with information should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office or Concord Police Department.