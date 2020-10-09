For voters concerned that they received two ballots: No, you will not get to vote twice, the Elections Office announced in a press release Friday.
Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner said her office has been notified by numerous residents with this concern since ballots were mailed out Oct. 5.
Why might a voter be receiving two ballots in the first place?
According to Turner, many voters update their registration between the time envelopes are printed and when ballots are mailed out – a period of two weeks meant to ensure all ballots are sent out in a timely manner.
When this change occurs in the voter registration database, it prompts a second ballot to be issued to ensure each voter receives the correct ballot.
If a second ballot has been received, the Elections Office recommends that residents fill out and submit that second ballot, rather than the first ballot. That’s because the second ballot was issued based on the most up-to-date voter registration information.
Although it may be confusing and even appear as if a mistake has been made, that is not the case.
For those concerned that people are voting twice and skewing election results, fear not, says the Elections Office.
“There are safeguards in place that prevent a voter from turning in more than one ballot,” the press release reads. “Attempting to turn in more than one ballot is a crime. The first ballot received by the Elections Office is the ballot counted. Additional ballots returned will not be counted.”
Indeed, voting more than once or attempting to do so is a crime at both the state and federal level with steep penalties.
Under state law, such activity is punishable by imprisonment of 16 months to three years.
Under federal law, voting twice could land someone in jail for up to five years and/or result in fines of up to $10,000.
But what “safeguards” ensure this doesn’t happen?
Once a voter submits one ballot, the Elections Office automatically voids any other ballots assigned to that voter in the database.
Similarly, the Elections Office has a process to ensure that voting fraud is not occurring through people filling out ballots of formerly registered, deceased voters.
The office receives notification of death records from the county and the state and updates as received, Turner told the Enterprise. Signatures on all returned ballot envelopes are compared to the voter’s signature at the time of registration, and the two must match for a ballot to be counted.
For anyone with questions or concerns regarding the voting process, call or email the Elections Office at (209) 754-6376 or electionsweb@co.calaveras.ca.us.