The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Calaveras County Albert Alt sustained severe injuries and was transported to an out-of-county hospital Saturday night after deputies responded to a report of a fight at The Range bar in Valley Springs.
Valley Springs resident Benjamin Robitaille, 38, was arrested the following day in connection with the incident and charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 and discovered that Alt was a “victim of violent battery,” Sgt. Greg Stark with the sheriff’s office told the Enterprise on Wednesday.
At this point in the investigation, the sheriff’s office does not believe that the attack was politically motivated or related to Alt’s position as CAO, Stark said.
Investigators spent the day following the alleged battery reviewing surveillance footage, conducting interviews and processing the scene for evidence.
Later that evening, Robitaille was arrested while leaving his Valley Springs home.
Robitaille was booked into the Calaveras County Jail but posted his $110,000 bail at midnight on Monday and is no longer in custody, Stark said. He has no prior felonies in Calaveras County, according to court records.
Stark would not comment on the current medical status of Alt, but emphasized that his injuries were severe.
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors appointed Alt as the County Administrative Officer on April 16. He previously worked at Modesto Junior College as the vice president of Administrative Services and is a resident of Valley Springs.