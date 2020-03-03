A former Angels Camp dog kennel owner who was convicted of felony animal cruelty last April has been released from jail after her violation of probation charge was dropped by the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.
Vonna Hughes, 77, appeared in custody at the Calaveras County Superior Court Tuesday for a violation of probation pretrial conference. Victim Steven Mendoza and supporters wearing “Justice for CiCi” t-shirts were in attendance, as well as two of Hughes’ relatives from Arkansas.
After conferring with Hughes’ attorney Ken Foley, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Stone stated that although the defendant was not “in total compliance” with her probation order, he understood her “circumstances.”
According to Foley, Hughes was “living on the streets of Stockton” when she was found by relatives. On Feb. 3, Hughes arrived at the Calaveras County Probation Office, where she was arrested on a violation of probation warrant for failure to report an address.
At her arraignment on on Feb. 6, Calaveras County Superior Court Judge David Sanders ruled that Hughes should remain in custody “for her own safety,” and ordered that the defendant undergo a mental health assessment.
However, at Tuesday’s hearing it was unclear if a mental health assessment had been completed. Hughes reported to her attorney that she had been cleared by Calaveras County Behavioral Health, and Behavioral Health records showed she had undergone an assessment in June of 2019.
“Hughes completed at least a portion of the assessments with Behavioral Health,” Stone said.
When told she had to report to probation within 24 hours of her release, Hughes asked, “which state?”
According to the Probation Office, Hughes must report to the Calaveras County office but is eligible for a 30-day travel permit, during which time she may begin the process to have her probation transferred to a county in Arkansas. After 30 days, she must return to California to await acceptance in Arkansas.
“I don’t like it. I’d rather her be here in jail,” Mendoza said when asked by the Enterprise how he feels about Hughes possibly moving to Arkansas.
In May, Hughes was sentenced to 60 days local jail time and 36 months of formal probation for the abusive treatment of Mendoza’s three pit bulls and for continuing to collect payment without informing him of their whereabouts.
After being left in Hughes’ care at the now-shuttered Pet Bath House, one dog, CiCi, was found dead in a trash bag, and the two others were found roaming different parts of the county.
However, Hughes served less than half of her jail sentence during the months of June and July before she was released, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
Hughes was also ordered to pay victim Mendoza $2,125 in restitution, none of which Mendoza has received, he said.