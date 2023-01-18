Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Jan. 9
Criminal contempt
7:24 a.m., Murphys – Criminal contempt; report taken. Mustang Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
4:14 p.m., Douglas Flat – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Iron Wood Court.
Robbery
8:36 p.m., Valley Springs – Robbery; report taken. Buena Vista Court.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Theft
12:19 p.m., Paloma – Theft; report taken. Pardee Dam Road.
Theft
6:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Dixon Court.
Disturbance
8:28 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 12.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Fraud
1:24 a.m., San Andreas – Fraud; report taken. Calaveritas Road.
Theft
8:29 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Harding Road.
Theft
12:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Crowell Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Battery
12:21 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Jones Street.
Burglary
5:38 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12 and Pettinger Road.
Identity theft
7:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; report taken. Marsden Lane.
Friday, Jan. 13
Burglary
10:47 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; occurred at Health and Human Services building. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Subject arrested
2:05 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
6:41 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. California Street.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Alarm sounding
6:02 a.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; alarm at water treatment plant. No report taken. Gold Oak Road.
Theft
9:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Riley Way.
Disturbance
1:43 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Alarm sounding
6 a.m., San Andreas – Alarm sounding; residential alarm. Arrest made. Calaveritas Road.
Vandalism
2:29 p.m., Burson – Vandalism; damage to gate and window. Report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Car-jacking
7:12 p.m., Valley Springs – Car-jacking; report taken. Highway 26.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Jan. 9
Casey Fischer, 45, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. in Douglas Flat and booked on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Rhonda Lynn Leonard, 59, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. at the 2800 block of Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Mickey Lynn Bass, 51, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. at the 0 block of East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Jason Frank Hoxsie, 39, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. at Sierra Inn in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
James Arthur Leonard, 61, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. at the 500 block of Toyon Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Michael L. Zumkeller, 42, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. at the 0 block of Vista Del Lago Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.