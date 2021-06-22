Katherine Sharp becomes first-ever Miss Calaveras to vie for Miss California title

When Katherine Sharp takes to the Miss California stage this week, she brings with her a set of descriptors that aren’t historically typical to the competition.
A lesbian, non-binary woman with ADHD, 20-year-old Sharp will be the first-ever contestant to officially represent the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant at the Miss California Competition.
Sharp is no stranger to being first. In 2019, she became the first Miss Calaveras to also hold the title of Calaveras Saddle Queen, which she won the year prior. In 2020, she became the longest-reigning Miss Calaveras in history due to the COVID-19 cancellation of last year’s pageant. During her two-year run, Sharp served as the first openly gay Miss Calaveras, a role which she did not take on lightly.
For Sharp, representing the LGBT community within her rural home county was her greatest win.
“My social impact initiative for my county, at least, is complete,” she told the Enterprise. “I feel like I’ve set a precedent in the county and that it’s possible from here on.”
Sharp said “it wasn’t easy” growing up gay in Calaveras County, where she has lived since the age of 2. A graduate of Connecting Waters Charter School, she lived with her family in Mountain Ranch, competing in 4-H at her favorite annual event, the county fair. After graduating, Sharp left for University of California, Los Angeles, where she felt free to be herself among her peers. She is now in her junior year, studying psychology, education and social transformation.
Sharp has settled into metropolitan college life, but she hasn’t forgotten about Calaveras County. For her talent segment during the Miss California Competition, she will be “speed-painting” a frog-themed art piece as an homage to her home county.
“I felt it was only right as the first Miss Calaveras onstage to do so,” she said.
Likewise, Sharp hopes that her appearance during the pageant, with Princess Diana-inspired short hair and possibly a suit during the interview segment, reflects her true personal style and empowers LGBT people at home and throughout the state.
“I’m not the typical pageant girl. … I bring that representation by being myself. I don’t have to try and be a lesbian. I just am one,” Sharp said. “I felt like it would have meant a lot to me to see a gay person in Calaveras being around the county and (being) successful there. To me, being that person is important.”
Yet Sharp emphasizes that being gay is not her “whole identity” onstage.
“(I want) to show young people who want to be onstage that they don’t have to be some big LGBT advocate to compete. You can just be yourself, and if yourself is someone who is gay, you can still be yourself,” she said.
If Sharp wins the 2021 Miss California Competition, she will become a full-time advocate for disability inclusion, a cause embedded in her life through her experiences with having ADHD and training guide dogs for the blind.
“Being around people with all kinds of disabilities, I just have noticed that my group of friends with disabilities and groups without rarely overlap,” she said. “With the privilege of having a hidden disability, I get to see inside both groups. … I hear from people with disabilities a sadness and loneliness from being excluded.”
Sharp’s platform for Miss California is focused on “bridging the gap” between those with and without disabilities. She plans to work with the state Department of Education and media groups to make various social spaces more integrated and accessible to those with disabilities. She hopes to help build “natural communities” by encouraging friendships.
When she was invited by representatives of Miss California (a Miss America affiliate) to compete, Sharp said she was encouraged by the organization’s evolving emphasis on higher education, inclusivity and social impact initiatives.
“When they are picking Miss California, they are choosing what they want Miss California to do for the next year,” she said.
Sharp will be competing against 31 other contestants for the title of 2021 Miss California in the 94th year of the pageant, running June 22-25 in Fresno.
“Throughout the competition and in interviews, candidates have the opportunity to advocate for their social impact initiatives, all the while showing how they are uniquely qualified for the exciting and challenging full-time job of being Miss California,” the Miss California Competition website reads. “The organization believes in empowering young women across every corner of the state to be the best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and intelligence.”
For more information, visit misscalifornia.org.