Dodasa Ranch offers pumpkins, family fun in Burson for Halloween

Looking for a place to take a hayride to a pumpkin field, and maybe ride a mechanical bull, play some paintball or blast pumpkins into the sky while you’re at it? Dodasa Ranch in Burson will be offering all of that and more this Halloween.
It’s been six years since Don and Dawn Parker opened their pumpkin patch to the families of Calaveras County. With COVID-19 restrictions leaving kids with little to do at home, the couple felt this season would be the perfect time to reopen the ranch for Halloween festivities.
“We weren’t going to do it this year for obvious reasons, but were thinking there’s just nothing for these kids to do, so we thought, let’s see if we can put this together this year,” Don said. “It’s nice to have something a family can go do.”
Just in the two weekends it’s been open this month, the pumpkin patch has seen record numbers of attendance.
With the parking lot always full, “It’s been the best year we’ve ever had,” Don said, adding that word-of-mouth and Facebook have been helpful in drawing patrons to the ranch.
Activities, scaled down as compared to a normal year, include a hayride to the pumpkin field where masked guests can pick their own pumpkin off the vine, along with a petting zoo, giant slide, tire pyramid, cow train, duck-racing and hoppy balls. That’s all available at a cost of $5, not including the pumpkin.
Visitors looking for a more action-packed experience can pay a little more to participate in a number of other activities, including paintball, archery, scaling a climbing wall, riding a mechanical bull, panning for gemstones, face painting and trying out the pumpkin blaster at the ranch.
This Halloween, kids are encouraged to show up in spooky attire for a costume contest with prizes, and they’ll get a chance to trick-or-treat for candy at different parts of the ranch.
Operations at Dodasa Ranch, which is normally an outdoor venue for weddings, church groups and summer camps, among other events, have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March.
Don said the entire first half of 2020 was “completely deleted” as event cancellations forced by COVID restrictions uprooted the business.
He said the pumpkin patch normally loses money due to the costs of all the activities.
“It’s a labor of love,” Don said. “We do it because the families love it.”
The Parkers opened the ranch in 2002 with the vision of creating “a place where people can come together with family and friends to share special moments of their lives together.” They named it “Dodasa Ranch” after the first two letters of their names: Don, Dawn and Sara, their daughter.
In a typical year, the ranch used to host live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, pig-racing, fish catch-and-release, western gun fight reenactments and a rodeo.
Don said he hopes they’ll be able to offer those activities and more next year.
For more information about Dodasa Ranch and activities offered at its pumpkin patch this Halloween, visit dodasa.com/pumpkin-patch.