A Mokelumne Hill man living in a shed in Wallace has been arrested for forgery and mail theft among other charges.
Andrew Keith Brieno, 40, was arrested in Wallace on July 28 by Calaveras County Sheriff Deputies after allegations of criminal activity were brought to their attention.
According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, an unnamed resident in Wallace who had allowed Brieno to live in a shed on his or her property contacted deputies after discovering “several items of mail and credit cards with varying names.” The resident had reportedly asked Brieno to leave prior to discovering the items.
Deputies collected the evidence, began an investigation, and later found Brieno near Limestone Road and South Comanche Parkway.
“Upon initial contact, (Brieno) provided a false name to deputies in an apparent attempt to conceal his true identity for fear of prosecution,” the statement from the sheriff’s department read. It went on to state that Brieno admitted to carrying drug paraphernalia. Deputies found methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, several pieces of mail, credit cards, drivers’ licenses, insurance cards and forged checks in further searching.
Some of the mail found was addressed to some living in Ione.
Brieno was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on felony charges of forgery, check forgery, possession of fictitious checks, and misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of identification of 10 or more persons with intent to defraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, mail theft, and providing peace officers with false identification.
Brieno was booked on $20,000 bail at the time of this writing. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.