Residents of Calaveras County have been feeling the effects of high gas prices like many other people around the world. But expensive fuel isn’t stopping folks from going where they need to go, nor is it stopping out-of-towners from visiting the Mother Lode.
According to AAA Insurance, the average price for gas in the United States is now $4.90 per-gallon for regular, with California averaging $6.32. Calaveras County has been averaging $6.25.
While gas prices are soaring globally, an article by the nonpartisan policy institute Center for American Progress states, “The top five oil companies alone—Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips—brought in more than 300 percent more [in the first quarter of 2022] in profits than in the first quarter of 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. In fact, these five companies’ first-quarter profits alone are equivalent to almost 28 percent of what Americans spent to fill up their gas tanks in the same time period.”
So how are gas prices affecting locals and tourists in Calaveras County?
A local woman named Heidi told the Enterprise while filling up her car at the Copperopolis Shell station, “It's hitting into our paychecks. But you know, you do what you have to do. And what's nice is it makes you think to consolidate your trips. You don't just jump in the car and go. What I did notice, too, is I'm getting more miles per gallon because I'm not driving fast. I noticed most people around are not either, staying at 55 if they can makes a big difference.”
Another Copperopolis resident, Nate Green, said, “Living up here, if you commute at all, that remote work policy is crucial to employment. Because I drive 120 miles every day, so any chance I can get to work from home, that's like an extra $30 a day almost.”
When asked if gas prices would impact his family’s summer plans, Green stated, “We’re just more choiceful in how often we go to the vacation house or how far we’re going on camping trips. It might be Pinecrest versus Tahoe because that's 40 miles versus 200 miles. So it’s definitely in the consideration for sure, and then trying to find out all the ways to maximize gas.”
Over at Lake Tullochs Kiva boat launch and swimming area, staff told the Enterprise that attendance has been low compared to other years, with fewer people getting their boats in the water.
While there, the Enterprise had a chance to talk with a man named Josh who was loading up his family truck after a day of swimming. He said that he’d love to have his boat and jet skis in the water if gas wasn’t so high.
“It sucks, but you don’t have much of a choice but to pay for it,” he added.
High gas prices haven’t stopped tourists from visiting Calaveras County, however. Up at the Arnold 76 gas station, a man filling up his Jeep stated, “It's pretty rough paying for these gas prices, but you do it anyway because we want to have fun, go out, and see stuff after the lockdown. Might as well get out there and do something. Yeah, it hurts the wallet but what are you going to do? You can't just sit inside.”
Over at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, a tourist named Rick shared a similar sentiment.
“We planned this trip for a long time. We kept on going with it. It might affect us in the future. But right now, since we've already made plans to come to visit, it wasn't something we were going to pull the plug on,” he said.
Another visitor at Big Trees who had just finished a hike with her family said that they were traveling as usual despite the prices.
Big Trees staff told the Enterprise that this is the highest number of visitors they have seen at the park, even before the lockdown.
The general consensus among gas station employees is that attendance has remained the same and has even gone up since COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.
Arnold Cruisers attendant Isaac Newton said,” I remember not too long ago when the gas prices were approaching $5, and I would say I did see a drastic increase in traveling. When the gas prices were going up, it was as if people were trying to catch that price as soon as they could. And because people are so antsy to get out of the house in general, that price was a price that people are willing to pay in this day and age. But the gas prices don't seem to be stopping anybody, not as of right now or even in the last six months.”
Over at the Grizzly Bear Station down the street, owner Sahil Khokhar told the Enterprise that despite the same rate of customers, profits have been getting slimmer and slimmer for the business.
The Covid lockdown seems to be a driving force behind many people's desire to get in their cars despite high fuel prices. Combine that with driving being necessary for most Calaveras County residents, as there are few options for other modes of transportation.
While bank accounts may be feeling the burn, the general consensus from most of those interviewed was that it is what it is.