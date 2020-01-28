After 10 days of testimonies from dozens of witnesses, the prosecution has rested their case in the trial of Karl Karlsen. However, pending approval of a lawsuit deposition transcript as evidence may extend the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office’s efforts into tomorrow morning.
This afternoon, Karlsen’s defense team recalled forensic electrical engineer Kenneth Buske for additional questioning, challenging his 1991 findings that the Murphys house fire which killed 30-year-old Christina Karlsen was intentionally ignited.
Buske, who was originally hired by State Farm Insurance in their investigation of the defendant’s life insurance claim on his wife, was not permitted by Judge Thomas A. Smith to watch the defense’s expert witness’ testimony on the basis that Buske was not retained as an expert witness by the prosecution.
Fire origin and cause investigator John Miller stated that he was paid $200 hourly by the defense to watch Buske’s testimony and provide his own expert opinion. He began his testimony toward the end of today’s proceedings and will continue tomorrow morning.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.
Additional details regarding testimonies and cross-examination will be featured in Thursday’s print edition of the Enterprise.