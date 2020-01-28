KK

Karl Karlsen, 59, is being tried for murder in the 1991 house fire death of his former wife, Christina Karlsen. 

After 10 days of testimonies from dozens of witnesses, the prosecution has rested their case in the trial of Karl Karlsen. However, pending approval of a lawsuit deposition transcript as evidence may extend the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office’s efforts into tomorrow morning.

This afternoon, Karlsen’s defense team recalled forensic electrical engineer Kenneth Buske for additional questioning, challenging his 1991 findings that the Murphys house fire which killed 30-year-old Christina Karlsen was intentionally ignited.

Buske, who was originally hired by State Farm Insurance in their investigation of the defendant’s life insurance claim on his wife, was not permitted by Judge Thomas A. Smith to watch the defense’s expert witness’ testimony on the basis that Buske was not retained as an expert witness by the prosecution.

Fire origin and cause investigator John Miller stated that he was paid $200 hourly by the defense to watch Buske’s testimony and provide his own expert opinion. He began his testimony toward the end of today’s proceedings and will continue tomorrow morning.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.

Additional details regarding testimonies and cross-examination will be featured in Thursday’s print edition of the Enterprise.

0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.