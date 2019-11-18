County Counsel for Calaveras County, Megan Stedtfeld, has announced her resignation after more than eight years of service, a news release confirmed over the weekend.
Stedtfeld has accepted a position with Yolo County and will be stepping down on Dec. 13, a decision which was “very hard” for Stedtfeld, according to the release, written by the county’s chief administrative officer, Albert Alt.
“Mrs. Stedtfeld has been an asset to the citizens of Calaveras County. Her resignation leaves a void in our organization,” Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Garamendi stated in the release. “Megan has been successful in her service to Calaveras County as I am sure she will be in her future endeavors. We wish her and her family well.”
The board will discuss options regarding an interim for the position during a closed session on Dec. 10, and a new hire is expected by February 2020.