Yosemite National Park’s botanist, Garrett Dickman, explained how work maintaining the Mariposa grove of giant sequoias inside of the park prevented catastrophic loss when the Washburn Fire burned just outside of the grove in July of this year.
According to Dickman, prescribed burns have been going on within and around the Mariposa grove since the late 1960s and 1970s, with 1200 acres burned over 21 different sites, which “drastically reduced the amount of fuel that’s in the grove.”
These management efforts contributed to firefighters being able to “steer the fire around the Mariposa grove” and protect the giant trees within it.
Yosemite National Park, famous for its picturesque views of soaring granite rock faces, winding rivers, and abundance of flora and fauna including the great trees, had taken preventative measures prior to the Washburn Fire, having CalFire remove 6,000 tons of wood—roughly the equivalent of a Boeing 737 plane—from the area where the fire broke out, two years later.
“The Washburn Fire, I think for me more than anything, showed that it was...these years of preparation that really paid off. … It was the fuels reduction treatment that saved the Mariposa grove,” said Dickman.
Mary Grim, the District Ranger for Tahoe National Forest, spoke about how protective actions taken by forest management and assistance received from Dickman helped defend the Placer County Big Trees Grove, the smallest of all with only six giant sequoias, from the nearby Mosquito Fire, which came within just four miles of the grove.
Land surrounding the grove was preemptively treated to reduce fire fuels and four acres within the grove itself were “prepped and burned” to prevent the fire from reaching the giant trees.
“Thankfully, changing weather conditions prevented the Mosquito Fire from reaching the grove, however, the actions that were taken during suppression efforts will benefit the grove into the future, as we were able to reduce the fuels around the immediate area of the trees and have now prepped the land for additional work, “ said Grim.
Next, Gretchen Fitzgerald, the Ecosystem Staff Officer of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument, updated the room with details of preventative work that has happened throughout the year, which included a prescribed burn in the Big Stump Grove of the Sequoia National Forest. Fitzgerald reported that the work was about half done, with more planned for next year.
A community tree planting event took place in April in the Alder Creek Grove within Giant Sequoia National Monument, which had burned during the Castle Fire of 2020. Fitzgerald called it “a tremendous event” that “brought these communities together that had suffered such severe loss from the Castle Fire.”
“It turned into this incredible synergistic thing of all these people that were brought together to plant trees and create a vision of hope,” said Fitzgerald.
In July, 11 giant sequoia groves within Sequoia National Forest and one within the Sierra National Forest were identified as ‘high risk” and were treated to reduce fuels. Over 4.400 giant sequoia monarchs were treated and over 7,000 burn piles were created, which will be burned over this winter. Additional groves will be treated and more prescribed burns will be completed next year as well, said Fitzgerald.
Leif Mathiesen, the Deputy Fire Management Officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, advised that within Kings Canyon National Park this summer two large prescribed fires of 751 acres were burned, and two manual thinning projects took place in the Big Stump portion of the park, while another 161 acres of piles were created, to be burned this winter. Another 71 acres of “highly susceptible” groves saw a combination of understory thinning, point protection, and pile burning, tackling half of the 14 identified groves. According to Mathiesen, work is expected to ramp up again in the Spring.
Kevin Conway, manager of CAL FIRE’s State Forest Program, provided updates on the Mountain Home Grove in Tulare County, which contains over 4,500 old-growth giant sequoias. The grove lost 7% of its old-growth giant sequoia monarchs in the Castle fire of 2020, which Conway said was “really beyond what we comprehended was possible.” Still, Conway was optimistic, saying that CAL FIRE’s multi-faceted approach to the management of the forest over the last decade likely “lessened the impact” of the fire. Conway also advised that restoration work is already underway, with over 400 acres and 200,000 seedlings, including 25,000 giant sequoias planted.
Conway also spoke of a reforestation project planned for Alder Creek in the Giant Sequoia National Monument, which was also severely affected by the 2020 Castle fire. In the coming spring, the planting of over 50,000 seedlings will commence on the land in collaboration with U.C. Berkeley, using an “experimental approach to replanting.”
Ben Blom, Director of Stewardship and Restoration for the nonprofit Save the Redwoods League spoke after Conway, saying “our organization’s mission is to protect, restore, and connect people to our state's spectacular sequoia and redwood forests.” Blom provided highlights of the “busy year” that the organization had, which included a prescribed burning project at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.
In September, the organization signed a stewardship agreement with the US Forest Service, to “facilitate shared management and partnership across the national forests within the state of California for a shared goal of protecting and restoring our sequoia groves.” Work began within 5 weeks, treating over 100 acres before crews “got snowed out.”
Jeromy Caldwell, Assistant Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) talked about work at the Case Mountain Extensive Recreation Management Area in Tulare County, an 18,000-acre area near the town of Three Rivers which includes six giant sequoia groves. The project activities, according to Caldwell, include hazard tree removal, hand thinning, mastication, selective logging of overcrowded trees, and prescribed fire including broadcast burning. So far, 740 acres have been thinned and had burn piles created, with 248 burned. Caldwell anticipates the project to be completed by 2025 but says that broadcast burning and “proper management” will continue after that.
Rob York, the Co-Director of Berkeley Forests at UC Berkeley, talked about Whitaker’s Forest, a research forest near Kings Canyon National Park owned by UC Berkeley. The forest, which contains over 200 large (over 8 ft. in diameter) giant sequoias, burned during the KNP Complex fire of 2021. Now, according to York, research is being done to measure the effects of that fire, “measuring the permanent plots to quantify the effect of that fire on structure and composition,” resurveying the forest’s large trees, and looking at the interaction of the wildfire on a long-term study involving the role that canopy gaps have in regenerating giant sequoia and facilitating giant sequoia recruitment.”
Shine Nieto, Vice Chairman of the Tule River Tribal Council, thanked the coalition for including the tribe, and then introduced the tribe’s Natural
Resources Director Dr. Roselynn Lwenya. Lwenya spoke about work taking place on the Tule River Indian Reservation. Using a team of seasonal workers, the tribe was able to treat about 400 acres of the burned forest in 2022.
“For the treatment efforts, the tribe employed the manual removal and then the mechanical [removal] and of course, prescribed fire. In the recent past, in the past two months the tribe has worked with the neighboring tribe and other agencies to kind of implement a culture burn on the tribal land,” said Lwenya.
Treatments in and around the reservation’s sequoia groves included soil erosion control, reforestation, hazard removal and vegetation fuels reduction.
“I’m proud to say that 30k native conifer trees including giant sequoias grown from seeds collected from reservation sequoia tracts were also planted,” said Lwenya.
Danielle Gerhart, Superintendent for the California State Parks Central Valley District again took the mic to talk about work at Calaveras Big Trees State Park saying, “For the park here we treated nearly 300 acres in 2022 with 256 acres treated by broadcast burning.
“Over the next 5 years, we plan to treat 48%of the entire park. Most exciting to us is our plan to burn the entire south grove, which is 1300 acres,” said Gerhart. The work will take place in 2023.
“It’s pretty incredible hearing (sic) everyone’s report right now, one after another really shows the importance and the dedication that we all have towards protecting these giant sequoia groves,” said Gerhart.
Finally, a research update was given by Gretchen Fitzgerald and Dr. Christy Brigham from the National Park Service, who leads the Chief Resource Management and Science Division for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
Brigham stated, “We’re trying to address these rapid changes due to climate change- things we’ve never seen before, beetles killing monarch sequoias, wildfire killing large numbers of sequoias- and feed that information directly into management so this really is a time where we actually need this research to inform what we’re doing, so we really appreciate the support of all of our partners.”
Save Our Sequoias Act
GSLC members addressed the work that has already begun to protect these trees on private, public, and tribal Sequoia grove lands. Members applauded progress and talked about more work to be done potentially with the help of a new bill currently in congress, the bipartisan “Save Our Sequoias Act” which was brought before congress earlier this year in hopes of rapidly progressing the restoration and conservation of California’s Giant Sequoia groves. Speakers at the conference stressed the importance of garnering media attention and support for the bill.
The bill has both Republican and Democrat supporters, with 50 representatives from 23 different states co-sponsoring the bill.
Some environmental groups, however, are critical of the bill, calling it a “misguided step in the wrong direction that would remove science and community input from decision-making and severely undercut bedrock environmental laws… .” A group of over 80 conservation organizations sent a letter to Congress in opposition of the bill, saying it would “weaken existing environmental laws and could potentially expedite harmful logging operations.”
The bill would accelerate the legal processes involved by declaring an emergency and allowing action to be taken prior to initiating analysis and consultations currently required by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the National Historic Preservation Act. It also gives permission for protection projects to operate “forest management activities,” including “mechanical thinning, mastication, and prescribed burning,” as well as the removal of “hazard trees, dead trees, dying trees, or trees at risk of dying” and “removing trees to address overstocking or crowding in a forest stand.”
The bill, if passed, would provide $325 million to giant sequoia grove management, conservation, and reforestation efforts over 10 years, beginning in 2024.