Yosemite National Park’s botanist, Garrett Dickman, explained how work maintaining the Mariposa grove of giant sequoias inside of the park prevented catastrophic loss when the Washburn Fire burned just outside of the grove in July of this year.

According to Dickman, prescribed burns have been going on within and around the Mariposa grove since the late 1960s and 1970s, with 1200 acres burned over 21 different sites, which “drastically reduced the amount of fuel that’s in the grove.”

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

