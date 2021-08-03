A head-on collision on Highway 4 near Cottage Springs on Monday afternoon led to three hospitalizations, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Jessy Lee Woodard, 23, of Bear Valley, was driving a 2003 Subaru Outback with a 3-year-old passenger eastbound on Highway 4 east of Beatrice Drive around 1:30 p.m. when the collision occurred.
For unknown reasons, Woodard’s vehicle crossed to the left of the solid double yellow lines into the path of a 2020 Subaru Forester traveling westbound and driven by Rhonda Santen, 65, of Pinole.
All three passengers were transported to UC Davis Medical Center. Woodard suffered moderate injuries, while her passenger and Santen suffered major injuries, according to CHP.
Ebbetts Pass Fire Fighters Association (EPFFA) reported in the Facebook post that Ebbetts Pass Fire District (EPFD), California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), CHP and the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the accident.
“EPFD used the Jaws of Life to remove both of the drivers from their vehicles,” the statement reads. “We then transported the patients to meet with three separate air ambulance crews. The patients were all flown to trauma centers.”
A dog was also injured in the crash and ran off afterwards, EPFFA reported.
“The dog was located after a search using Cal Fire and citizens on scene,” the statement reads. “The Arnold Veterinary Hospital was contacted and agreed to receive the injured Lab. The Lab received some first aid treatment on scene and (was) then transported by a family member, who was not involved in the accident, to the veterinary hospital.”
All parties involved in the crash were wearing safety equipment, and alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in the accident, according to CHP.