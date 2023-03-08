Daily Log
Monday, Feb. 27
Suspicious person
4:53 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious person; no report taken. Highway 49.
Battery
7:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Myrtle Street.
Trespassing
11:19 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Trespassing; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Theft
8:22 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; report taken. Stevenson Street.
Theft
10:22 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Main Street.
Vandalism
10:33 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.
Wednesday, March 1
Alarm sounding
2:24 a.m., Valley Springs – Alarm sounding; commercial property. Burglary found at alarm. Paloma Road.
Burglary
9:11 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. South Main Street.
Battery
11:59 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Gold Oak Road.
Thursday, March 2
Suspicious person
7:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Jean Street.
Burglary
8:19 a.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Battery
7:16 p.m., Burson – Battery; report taken. Highway 12.
Friday, March 3
Subject arrested
6:25 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
10:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Contributing to the delinquency of a minor; report taken. California Street.
Explosion
8:08 p.m., Arnold – Explosion; quiet on arrival of deputy. No report taken. Camanche Drive.
Saturday, March 4
Disturbance
1:14 p.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; no report taken. South Main Street.
Battery
7:39 p.m., Murphys – Battery; physical altercation reported. Report taken. Main Street.
Battery
7:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; physical altercation between family members. Report taken. Laurel Street.
Sunday, March 5
Suspicious person
9:42 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; no report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
8:53 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
10:40 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; report taken. Williams Street.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Feb. 27
Joseph Robert Leonard, 35, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery.
Wednesday, March 1
Charlene Ruth Schille, 43, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at the 5200 block of Saharan Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thursday, March 2
Brant Alan Steiger, 46, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. at Grocery Outlet in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Maury Edward O’Brien, 43, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. at the 400 block of Toyon Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, and making a destructive device without a permit.