A dry winter could spell more trouble than usual this year for a wildfire-prone region like Calaveras County, as COVID-19 and air pollution caused by wildfires could pose significant health risks for certain populations, local officials say.
The annual April 1 California Department of Water Resources survey indicated the Central Sierra snowpack was at about 58% of normal, and statewide, the snowpack was 53% of normal.
“We’re seeing conditions being more conducive to burning earlier than what I would say would be normal,” said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) Chief Nick Casci with reference to the Walker Fire, which burnt 1,455 acres north of Copperopolis in June. “Typically fire season starts out in late spring with annual grasses that cure, then slowly as summer continues to dry … We’re at that point a little earlier than normal.”
Casci recommended residents be cognizant of the potential to start fires from mowing or weedeating, have a water source or shovel on hand, and have a “good awareness that humans contribute to a large amount of fires. So take mitigative measures.”
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Exposure to air pollutants in wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function, and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, likely including COVID-19.”
COVID-19 respiratory illness could be made much worse with wildfire smoke exposure, resulting in hospitalization even in some sensitive individuals, County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, told the Enterprise in an email.
“Those at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 illness are also more susceptible to the health problems posed by wildfire smoke exposure,” Kelaita said, with reference to people with chronic health conditions, the very young, and those over 65 years of age, who make up a sizeable portion of the county. “Respiratory symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing are common to both wildfire smoke exposure and COVID-19.”
Kelaita, reflecting CDC guidelines, said residents should avoid smoke exposure during fire season by staying indoors.
He said although wearing face coverings can reduce the risk of catching COVID-19, they offer little protection against smoke inhalation since smoke particles are too small to be filtered well.
“Anyone experiencing severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, should seek medical attention right away,” Kelaita said.
Residents likely remember the hazy clouds of wildfire smoke that hung over the county for weeks at a time during the 2017 and 2018 fire seasons.
Although many can escape wildfire smoke indoors, wildland firefighters don’t have that luxury.
A preliminary nationwide study released by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in April found that a small increase in long-term exposure to PM2.5 – a cocktail of air pollutants including those released in the burning of wood smoke – leads to a large increase in the COVID-19 death rate.
An article published in The Conversation authored by environmental toxicologist Luke Montrose argued the findings suggest air pollution could increase risk to wildland firefighters in congested base camps on the frontlines of major wildfires, citing infectious disease guidance for wildland fire incidents from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
“Wildland fire incident management activities create an ideal environment for the transmission of infectious diseases: high-density living and working conditions, lack of access to and use of soap and sanitizers, and a transient workforce,” according to the guidance. “These and other environmental and occupational factors (e.g., smoke, heat, plants, insects, fungus, fatigue and physically demanding work) can increase the likelihood of disease transmission.”
Casci said the TCU is monitoring firefighters’ health every day, and taking social distancing precautions in their incident responses.
Firefighters are avoiding large gatherings such as eating at cafeterias, they’re standing 6 feet apart during briefings and following mask directives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus when appropriate, he said.
The agency tries to strategically place base camps in locations that won’t be as impacted by smoke, he said.
Firefighters that are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19 go through the same procedures of notifying the local public health department as any employee outside of the wildfire arena would, Casci added.
According to a July 9 Governor’s Office statement, across the state, Cal Fire units have moved to holding virtual briefings and keeping non-essential base camp staff off site.
In the event of wildfire evacuation, the state will be ready to secure hotel rooms, college dormitories, AirBnB homes, fairgrounds and campgrounds to allow individuals to shelter with safe social distancing, according to the statement.
New sheltering protocols require health screening on entry, cleaning staff at all sites, pre-packaged meals and medical and mental health professionals on site.