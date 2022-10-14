The San Andreas Sanitary District (SASD) has begun construction on a long-planned collections system project that will see the replacement of existing sewer lines from Treat Avenue through Pixley Avenue. Sections of this project stretch along San Andreas Creek, which runs through Turner Park, where multiple residents have voiced concerns about raw sewage leaking into the creek water.

Construction in downtown San Andreas has begun on the sewer collections project.

The collections system project aims to replace 3,791 feet of aging sewer lines from Treat Avenue through Pixley Avenue, with eight to 12-inch diameter piping to provide better flow and reduce maintenance costs for SASD customers. Twenty-one manholes will also be replaced, according to an official release from the SASD. 

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

