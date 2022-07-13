The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has deployed its Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team three times in one week, according to a recent release.
June 22:
Mountain Ranch: “Deputies located a suspicious vehicle with expired registration parked near the intersection of Mountain Ranch Rd. and Michael Rd. Deputies initiated an investigation and began preparing the vehicle to be towed when they discovered a loaded handgun and what they believed was an improvised explosive device. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and conducted an assessment of the device. It was determined the device was a homemade improvised explosive device. The device was moved to a safe location and rendered safe. Testing was conducted on the device that confirmed the presence of a high explosive,” according to the release.
June 23:
Milton: “The landfill on Hunt Rd., called to report they had found what they believed to be a live ordinance while sorting the garbage. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded and began an investigation. During the investigation, they learned someone had thrown the ordinance out with their trash and may have been in there for days. The ordinance was identified as a projectile or rocket from an RPG. The RPG round was countercharged and rendered safe on-site in a remote location.”
June 30:
“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a report of blasting caps that were dug up during a construction project outside the town of Groveland. The Bomb Squad discovered about 200 agings and degraded blasting caps. The site was excavated, and additional 300 blasting caps were found. The blasting caps were countercharged on-site and rendered safe.”
The Sheriff’s Office has stated that these three investigations are ongoing. They have also provided safety tips for anyone who comes across a potential bomb.
Safety Tips:
“Never assume that an ordinance found outside a military environment is safe. Over the years, the Bomb Squad has responded to dozens of calls involving military ordinance. Most military training ordinances are painted a certain color to indicate they are for training. It’s not uncommon for someone to claim the ordinance is safe due to its markings and color. However, outside of a military environment, there is no way of knowing if the ordinance was modified or painted a different color. Additionally, many people collect military ordinance that is inert or safe. Again, there is no way of knowing it is safe. The Bomb Squad has found dozens of pieces of military ordinances used as décor and even in local museums that turned out to be a live ordinance.”
“In the past, it was not uncommon for someone to go to the local hardware store and buy some dynamite and blasting caps for tree clearing or ditch digging. There were little to no restrictions on purchasing explosives back then. Sometimes these explosives were stored for years and forgotten until they were found by someone cleaning out an old building or rummaging through an old barn. In addition, with the history of mining in the area, the Bomb Squad has responded to dozens of calls where old explosives or blasting caps were discovered. If you suspect you have found some old explosives or blasting caps, do not move them. Call 911.”
“If you find something and believe it to be explosive or suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) was established in 1996. The EOD unit is a tactical team that responds to explosives-related incidents, including found explosives, improvised explosive devices (IED), and suspicious packages. Unit members are also trained to conduct full post-blast investigations, including analysis and forensic study. The team is a regional asset relied upon to provide EOD-related incident resolution to neighboring jurisdictions. Last year, the team responded to 19 calls for service involving explosive items.”