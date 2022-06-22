An email sent from CalaverasGROWN earlier this week announced that the San Andreas farmer’s market, which has been running since 2015, will not open for the 2022 season, despite our reporting of its opening earlier this spring.
The email cited low shopper turnout as a reason for the cancellation, stating, “we are simply not attracting enough customers to make the seasonal market a sustainable venture.” The email also stated that the organization had been “unable to secure the funding for the MotherLode Gold financial incentive for the 2022 season.”
CalaverasGROWN also made an announcement on Facebook, saying, “We are sad to close the seasonal market after 7 years serving this community,” and thanking volunteers, vendors, and “community partners who made this market happen.”
The organization, which is described on its website as “a countywide marketing and education organization to assist local agricultural producers market their products,” says that it will continue to “find and develop opportunities to support local agriculture and the community.”
While it is unclear if the San Andreas market will return at some point in the future, a statement provided by the market manager, Odile Morrison, advised, “As it has for over two decades, CalaverasGROWN will continue to find and develop opportunities to support local agriculture and the community,” and referred the public to subscribe to their mailing list for updates, which can be found at CalaverasGROWN.org.
While ordering online from CalaverasGROWN will no longer be an option, customers are instead directed to visit an online directory where they can find contact and product information for CalaverasGROWN members and former market vendors, and make arrangements to purchase from them directly.
CalaverasGROWN stated that the Calaveras Master Gardeners will continue to have their plant sale at the demo garden on Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning June 16.