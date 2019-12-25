Project brings Santa’s sleigh to children of Arnold

While it may come as a surprise to some, Mr. and Mrs. Claus have a little place in Calaveras County.
“We have a cabin in Mountain Ranch, but most of the time we’re in the North Pole,” Santa said, with a grin, standing next to a fire engine at Ebbetts Pass Fire District Station 1 in Arnold.
On Dec. 20, the couple came to town to lend a hand in the Santa’s Sleigh Project, a new Christmas gift-drive organized by local resident Kim Griffiths.
“There’s a lot of kids that maybe don’t know the magic or the wonder of what Christmas brings, so I thought, ‘Let’s do something to change that,’” Griffiths said, standing beside numerous red-and-white sacks stuffed with colorfully wrapped packages.
Through the Hazel Fischer Parent’s Club (HFPC), of which Griffiths is president, she arranged to have Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver donated gifts to eight local families with 17 children who could use a hand this holiday season.
To make the experience extra-special, Griffiths got in touch with the Ebbetts Pass Fire District and the Ebbetts Pass Firefighters Association and arranged to have the gifts delivered by one of the district’s very own fire engines.
“We had a meeting with them, and they said, ‘Absolutely, that is an amazing idea,’” Griffiths said. “All kids love the fire engine, and all kids love Santa. So, why wouldn’t you pair the two together.”
In order to collect donated gifts, Griffiths had a Christmas tree – which was donated by Ace Hardware – set up at Round Table Pizza and decorated with numbered “Angel Tag” ornaments bearing the age, gender and interests of each of a group of Hazel Fischer Elementary School students and their siblings. Drop-off bins for gifts were placed in Big Trees Market and at the fire station, or gifts could be mailed directly to the HFPC.
Griffiths decided to set up the tree on Nov. 4 in order to raise awareness for the project and give community members plenty of time to take the tags and purchase gifts. To her amazement, all of the tags were gone 10 days later.
“Every single one was taken, like super fast, so that was really exciting,” she said. “So I collected all of the gifts, and throughout the month, I just went through and moved them all to the fire station.”
Battalion Chief Matthew O’Donnell said that the district was happy to help out with the project.
“Kim had asked if there was any possibility that Santa could be chauffeured around delivering these presents via a fire engine, because for some reason the sleigh and the reindeer were not available,” he said. “So we were able to facilitate that with one of our volunteer auxiliary members, who graciously donated his time to come in and help Santa make this happen.”
At 1:45 p.m., a fire engine loaded with gifts pulled out onto Blagen Road. Volunteer firefighter Jon Vattuone sat behind the wheel; Griffiths was in the front seat; and Santa and Mrs. Claus sat together in the back.
Lights flashed and the siren blared as the vehicle pulled up to the first stop. Children in pajamas came down the stairs and gazed in wonder at the sight. Santa greeted each one by name.
“You’ve gotten a lot bigger since last year,” he said. “Have you been good this year? There might be something here for you. We’ll have to look and see.”
Santa pulled a large gift from his bag. “Oh! It looks like you’ve been really good!” he said.
“Wow, that’s bigger than you!” a parent said.
Each child received several gifts, and children, parents and volunteers alike couldn’t contain their smiles.
At another house, Santa handed his bells to a little girl.
“You know why I have these?” he said. “So the reindeer will know where I’m at. They can hear me when they’re flying around.”
Santa told her that if she shook the bells, she might see the reindeer. She shook the bells excitedly and looked up in the sky.
“Probably can’t land here because there’s no snow yet,” Santa said. “Sometimes you get to see them going by.”
Some children peeked out shyly from behind their parents’ legs, but eagerly came forward when Santa and Mrs. Claus began pulling out packages. Laughter and shouts of excitement followed the two wherever they went.
“Can we open one?” a child asked excitedly.
“You know what, maybe you can open one,” Santa said. “And you can open the rest on Christmas.”
At every house, parents and children each thanked Santa and received a hug.
“Merry Christmas,” Santa said.
“Thank you so much,” the parents replied.
By the time the engine pulled back into the station, the temperature had gotten significantly cooler.
“It feels like the North Pole out here,” Santa said.
Mrs. Claus said that the two had really enjoyed participating in the project.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “Just to see their eyes sparkle – that’s what we do it for.”
“For children – especially underprivileged children – we love it, always,” Santa said.
Griffiths said that she would like to make Santa’s Sleigh an annual project.
“Even when all of my kids are gone from Hazel Fischer, I will still probably offer to do this, because it really means so much to me,” she said. “For me, it’s bigger than Santa. It’s bigger than gifts. It’s that feeling of – even if I can’t see it – I can feel that magic, that wonder, that nothing else really brings … That smile and that feeling – you can’t buy that.”
Griffiths said that she has plans for other community events, including a fishing derby at White Pines Lake on Father’s Day.
“Our school is super small, and there’s a lot of people that live up here that have no affiliation with the school but would love to be involved, and so by reaching out this way – through Santa’s Sleigh, with the fishing derby – it gives us the opportunity to let people who want to be a part of something – our elementary school and our kids’ lives – to get that opportunity.”
Vattuone walked the group out through the front of the fire station.
“That was really fun,” he said. “Look forward to doing it again next year.”