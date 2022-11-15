The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors adopted multiple recognitions and acknowledgments at the Nov. 8 meeting. They also heard from concerned citizens of the Lakeside Mobile Estates in Rail Road Flat.
Recognition and Acknowledgements
The board passed multiple recognition and acknowledgments, with the two biggest being proclamations honoring veterans Ernest Hill and Melvin Randall Ogg. Hill, a World War II (WWII) army veteran, served in the 23rd Armored Infantry, SQ 7th Armored Division.
“Mr. Hill endured pain and suffering as a POW when he was captured by German forces on Oct. 11, 1944, until his liberation on Mar. 23, 1945, by the Russians. He then had to find his own way to France. Therefore be it proclaimed, that the Board of Supervisors, County of Calaveras, State of California honors Mr. Hill and thanks him for his service and sacrifice,” read District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi.
Ogg was also in WWII and served in the United States Marine Corps. “We salute and pay tribute to the unwavering bravery of United States Marine Corps veteran Melvin Randall Ogg, who served in the South Pacific from Jan. 1943 to May 1945. On Nov. 15, 1943, in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, Mr. Ogg was wounded in action and earned a Purple Heart. On October 4th of this year, Mr. Ogg celebrated his 100th birthday,” read District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway.
The board also adopted proclamations recognizing Animal Kindness at Mark Twain Medical Center, Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, and Nov. 8 as Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Day.
General Public Comment
Multiple residents from Lakeside Mobile Estates located in Rail Road Flat spoke out about issues with the county during the general public comment section. They highlighted issues that residents have been voicing about the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control.
The resident claims that the sheriff’s office has “refused” to come out for multiple calls, with some including alleged meth production and dealing.
Other issues included allegedly contaminated drinking water, which one of the speakers said has affected his health. Resident Marine Smith spoke about problems with neighborhood dogs roaming free and attacking other animals, including a pitbull that attacked her small dog. She claimed that Animal Control is aware of the ongoing problem but has yet to take any action.
Animal Services Manager Michael Vasquez told the Enterprise, “Animal Services is aware of the comments made at the Board meeting and in receipt of the complaints. To the extent any state or county laws have been violated, Animal Services will take appropriate enforcement action.”
Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise, “We conducted an investigation and determined the matter was in civil nature.”
Waste Dump Days
Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management (IWM) in collaboration with Caltrans and Greater Valley Conservation Corps has announced free dump days throughout Calaveras County. The exact locations have yet to be determined.
Nov. 12, 2022
West Point
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims), Mattresses
Nov. 19, 2022
Arnold
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims), Mattresses
Dec. 10, 2022
San Andreas
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims)
Jan. 14, 2023
Angels Camp
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims)
Jan. 21, 2023
Valley Springs
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims)
Feb. 25, 2023
Copperopolis
Appliances, Tires (NO Rims)
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
