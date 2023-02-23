The Calaveras Council of Governments has begun engaging in community outreach for its Calaveras County Evacuation Needs Assessment & Preparedness Plan. 

Among those in attendance was District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli.

On Feb. 22 the council held an open house at the San Andreas Town Hall for citizens to attend and voice their concerns and opinions regarding evacuation routes and disaster prevention. 

Visitors were able to place stickers on areas they had concerns about in their district, which in this case were flood-prone areas.
Updates on meetings can be found on the Calaveras Council of Governments' Facebook page. 

 
