The Calaveras Council of Governments has begun engaging in community outreach for its Calaveras County Evacuation Needs Assessment & Preparedness Plan.
On Feb. 22 the council held an open house at the San Andreas Town Hall for citizens to attend and voice their concerns and opinions regarding evacuation routes and disaster prevention.
“This is our second public workshop. We had our first one probably late last year in September if I remember correctly. The last one was all online, so we’re really excited to be able to have people in-person. I think a lot of our communities respond better to in-person, it's easier to navigate the visuals. And then depending on where you're at in the community, internet can be problematic,” said Assistant Transportation Planner Erin Kelly.
The goal of the plan is to “build resilience in Calaveras County’s transportation system from the impacts of catastrophic events and facilitate adequate and sustained access to and from high-risk communities during and after these events,” according to the council.
The project is a result of the council being awarded a Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant.
Kelly stated that one of the biggest challenges that many participants face is where to get up-to-date information. She explained that during emergency situations there could be over 20 different platforms providing information with some offering conflicting information because they have yet to be updated.
Another common concern is roads.
“We’re a rural community and not all of our roads are big, wide, super well-maintained roads. I think all of our highways are recognized as priority roads, of course, because those are our main thoroughfares. But there are some locally maintained roads that are identified, especially in areas like Mountain Ranch and such that people have to use to get in and out of their community. So those roads need to have attention paid to them as well,” said Kelly.
Kelly explained the concept of building a plan around each of the unique communities throughout Calaveras County. To help tailor the needs of these communities in emergency situations, the open house featured maps of each district in the county that allowed visitors to place stickers on areas that required attention. Visitors could also fill out comment cards as well as share thoughts on what county projects they felt should be prioritized.
“As the planning agency represents the county, we want this plan at the end of all of this process to be what the county residents see as what they need. Not somebody who lives in Sacramento, who has maybe the technical expertise, but somebody who lives here and what they need,” said Kelly.
Many of the visitors expressed gratitude for being able to voice the issues that their communities face. However, there was a low turnout at this event which led to council members having discussions as to how to increase attendance.
One problem discussed among attendees were the areas in Valley Springs that are prone to flooding.
Another open house was planned at the Bret Harte High Union School multipurpose room on Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. but was canceled due to bad weather. For those not able to attend, comments and feedback can be submitted online at www.calaverasready.com.
Public transit via Calaveras Connect is also available for those who need transport to evacuation centers as well as cooling/warming centers. More information can be found at www.calaverasconnect.org.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native.
