Consultant Mia O'Connell has been working to purpose spending requests for the county to fund different projects as part of congressional spending requests.
This item was first brought forth at the Feb. 22 Board of Supervisors meeting, and the board ultimately agreed to have the item readjusted and resubmitted at a later date.
O’Connell presented an updated proposal to the board at the March 16 meeting. The following are key details directly from the item pamphlet:
$2 million in U.S. Department of Transportation Highway Infrastructure Program funds for State Route 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project—Evacuation Route.
The County had requested and expects to receive from the California Transportation Commission (CTC) $4.5 million in FY 22/23 funds to complete the design of the Eastern Segment, the decision was made to pursue the next tranche of funding for the project which was Right-of-Way funding for the Eastern Segment. A decision was made by the Board to pursue a Federal funding request of $2 million for its Congressionally Directed Spending request for the Wagon Trail funding.
$1.5 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Initiatives funds for Planning and Design for Calaveras County: A Resilient Health and Human Services Agency Campus.
The concept would be to develop a central location to provide better cohesiveness between the departments and programs the agency oversees including Public Health, Behavioral Health, CalWORKs, and entitlement programs including CalFresh, Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services, Guardianship and Conservatorship Services, In-Home Health Services and the Housing Assistance Programs of the County.
As a part of the integrated concept, the Resiliency Campus would look to build a healthier lifestyle for our community by also providing outdoor campus facilities, such as a multi-purpose green infrastructure park development for recreation for Calaveras County’s youths, hiking trails, or a skate park. An indoor kitchen for classes for community benefit to increase access to healthy food could include a community kitchen where youths would have an opportunity to take healthy cooking classes and perhaps have seniors in the community help with those classes to offer their expertise and skills to the younger generation.
Within the campus, as part of linking our citizens to services efficiently, would be the development of a center to provide much-needed navigation assistance for community members to connect with a wide variety of services provided by the County’s HSSA.
District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper and District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway expressed concern with the likelihood of obtaining the funding for the Health and Human Services Agency campus. Both urged O’Connell to restructure the proposal to highlight the resiliency and disaster relief aspects of the campus, emphasizing their importance due to wildfire season.
District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli expressed his support for adding the evacuation route to the Wagon Trail Project due to the growing threats of wildfires.
“Not only would it make it easier for people to leave the county in times of disaster but also make it more accessible for emergency vehicles going into the disaster area,” said Tofanelli. Stopper also expressed his support for the evacuation route.
O'Connell agreed with the board's assessment and will continue to adjust the proposal as needed in preparation for submission.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and Reduction Plan
The Board of Supervisors approved staff members to move onto the next phase for the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory and Reduction Plan after much discourse.
“The County of Calaveras adopted a Conservation and Open Space Element as part of the most recent General Plan update that established goals, policies, and implementation measures to address Air Quality/Greenhouse Gases. The inclusion of this portion of the General Plan also served as mitigation measures developed as part of the Environmental Impact Report developed to adopt the General Plan to address the Plan’s potentially significant air quality and greenhouse gas impacts. Of those measures, developing a GHG Baseline for Calaveras County (COS-5-B) and GHG Reduction Plan (COS-5C) were identified by the County Board of Supervisors as priority programs to implement by the end of 2022,” the item pamphlet states. Some of the data that was collected stated, “2020 Calaveras Countyʼs total carbon stock Inventories ~ 74 million MT CO2e. Major wildfire events have an emissions potential of over 8 million MT CO2e. Forest management can reduce emissions potential by 57%.”
“The largest source of community-wide emissions is the transportation sector at 67%. The largest source of community-wide emissions is the vehicle fleet sector at 44%. The forested land in Calaveras County has an emissions potential of over 8 million MT CO2,” were the overall findings for the county. The overall goal of the plan is “California Statewide Targets: Senate Bill 32: 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. Executive Order B-55-18: carbon neutrality by 2045.”
District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf, Supervisor Stopper, and Supervisor Gary Tofanelli all expressed their concerns regarding the plan. Mainly that the plan has aspects that do not apply to Calaveras County such as dairy farm emissions. Stopper also brought up the long distance in between towns, which requires more driving. The project staff explained that the plan goals and findings were to give the project a baseline to work with and adjustments could be made moving forward.
Supervisor Callaway brought up already existing forest management projects and wondered if the project would clash with any of them. Project staff explained that the project would be more to give data to help the county plan forest management accordingly to combat wildfires.
One public commenter suggested that since the sheriff’s department and the county purchase electric vehicles instead of gas-powered vehicles in their next fleet orders as a way to combat GHG emissions.
The next step in the plan is to “introduce the planning process, present GHG inventory findings, discuss potential reduction measures & plan development, supplemental survey, and office hours.”
Project staff are aiming to begin public outreach for planning and concerns at the end of April or the beginning of May. For more information on the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan visit: http://angelscamp.gov/wp-content/uploads/Final-Calaveras-Co-Wildfire-GHG-Inventory-CCVA-Rpt_submitted-7-26-21-002.pdf
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on March 22 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.