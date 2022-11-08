Calaveras County, like many other counties in California, is classified as being under extreme and exceptional drought conditions, according to drought.gov. Many are hoping that the recent wave of much-needed rain will help alleviate some of the drought conditions. However, experts say California still has a long way to go.
As of right now, New Melones Reservoir is down to 24% of its capacity after the state has been continually breaking its ownheat records every year. According to NOAA Climate.gov, there is a 91% chance that La Niña weather conditions will continue throughout the winter months.
“While there’s high agreement through the winter, there is a lot of uncertainty about how long this La Niña will last and when we will see a transition to neutral conditions. Current forecaster consensus gives La Niña the edge through January–March (54%), with a 56% chance of neutral for the February–April period,” reads the Sept. 2022 La Niña Q/A from NOAA Climate.gov.
La Niña weather means that Northern California will see wetter conditions while Southern California will experience drier conditions. This is also the third year in a row California is experiencing a La Niña season, something that is incredibly rare.
2022 saw record-low snowpack levels earlier in the year, which are crucial to filling reservoirs. “The snowpack at Phillips Station has plummeted since the beginning of the year. On December 30, the snowpack stood at 202 percent of normal for that date. In a normal season, the snowpack depth would be about five feet deep at this time of year,” according to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) Report.
Last year Calaveras County experienced a bulk of its rain during the fall months with little to no rain the rest of the winter.
The CDWR website states, “On average, 75 percent of California's annual precipitation—made up of rain, snow, and hail—falls from November through March. The bulk of this precipitation occurs in just three months—December, January, and February—when California tends to get a small number of large winter storms called atmospheric rivers. A handful of atmospheric rivers—or lack thereof—during the winter season can determine if the year will be wet or dry.”
With The Weather Channel expecting rain to fall on and off throughout December, it makes it difficult to predict how the weather will affect the drought condition. The California Hydrology Update stated, “Streamflow and groundwater are also both well below average across much of the state. For the groundwater wells that are reporting, 64% are below average.”
Many reports conclude that even average amounts of rain during the fall/winter months would not be enough to get California out of its long drought.
