Calaveras County, like many other counties in California, is classified as being under extreme and exceptional drought conditions, according to drought.gov. Many are hoping that the recent wave of much-needed rain will help alleviate some of the drought conditions. However, experts say California still has a long way to go.  

The Weather Channel predicts on-and-off showers throughout the month of November.

As of right now, New Melones Reservoir is down to 24% of its capacity after the state has been continually breaking its own heat records every year. According to NOAA Climate.gov, there is a 91% chance that La Niña weather conditions will continue throughout the winter months. 

This shows what Northern California residents can expect during a La Niña year.
Reports show a very high chance of a third La Niña in a row, a rare occurrence.
