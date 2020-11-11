On Nov. 6, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Richard David Castillo, 41, of Camp Connell, on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in White Pines.
Around 4:15 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop near White Pines Lake on a vehicle displaying expired registration tabs.
“The deputy contacted the driver who stated he had recently purchased the vehicle in Nevada and could only produce a handwritten bill of sale,” a sheriff’s office press release reads. “A records check of the driver Richard David Castillo showed he had two misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant issued for his arrest from Calaveras County Superior Court. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended. Castillo was placed under arrest without incident and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle.”
Amanda Ruth Harper, 40, of Camp Connell, a passenger in the vehicle, was asked to exit the vehicle to prepare it for towing.
“When the deputies conducted a search of the vehicle they located two backpacks that contained methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (syringes and needles),” the release reads. “One of the backpacks was linked to Harper while the other was owned by Castillo. Deputies also located a loaded .22 caliber rifle with a cutoff stock and 37 rounds of live ammunition. Some of the ammunition was located inside of a tin marked ‘Castillo’ on the floorboard of the vehicle.”
Harper was released at the scene after being cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Castillo was transported to the Calaveras County Jail and booked for possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.
He is currently being held with a total bail of $35,000.