 

Rachael Wilson, a teen from Amador County, has made it to the “Live Show” rounds on NBC’s reality game show ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her talent—singing and playing a small flute called an ocarina which she wears on a cord around her neck—has won praise from the show’s judges, including the notably hard to impress Simon Cowell. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

