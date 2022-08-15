Rachael Wilson, a teen from Amador County, has made it to the “Live Show” rounds on NBC’s reality game show ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her talent—singing and playing a small flute called an ocarina which she wears on a cord around her neck—has won praise from the show’s judges, including the notably hard to impress Simon Cowell.
In a taped audition for the show (Episode 9 of Season 17) 19-year old Wilson introduced herself as the “music fairy,” Freckled Zelda, from the Freckled Forest. No doubt Wilson’s unique moniker and her unusual aesthetic style—sometimes referred to as fairycore—caused Cowell to say, “Well, you’re interesting,” but it was her emotional performance of “Colors of the Wind” that earned four “yes” votes from the judges and a standing ovation from the audience.
Backstage before her audition, Wilson told show host Terry Crews, “It means the world to me. I have been trying out for ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the past seven years and to finally have my shot, this is incredible,” before skipping on stage in a velvet green and white dress.
Wilson started performing when she was just 11 years old and could be found singing on the streets of Murphys, especially on Irish Day, long before she began using the moniker “Freckled Zelda” and grew a cult following on social media.
Wilson credits her Calaveras County supporters including the fair, Alchemy Cafe, downtown Murphys, and the Valley Springs Community Center with being “a huge blessing in my life… giving me the opportunity to play the music I love.”
“Life is great,” Wilson told the Enterprise. “So much has happened in one year since graduating from high school.”
When asked how she became Freckled Zelda, Wilson said, “I am a music fairy for life. I have been a big fan of cosplay and anime since I was a little music fairy.”
Now, the TikTok star has more than 7 million followers, or “strawberries” as she likes to call them, and some of her most popular social media reels have been played as much as 25 million times.
On Facebook, the video of Wilson’s audition has over 15 million views and was shared by ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge and famous comedian Howie Mandel. The caption reads, “Don't judge a book by its cover! This audition from Freckled Zelda surprised us all.”
During the Live Shows, Freckled Zelda will compete to go on to the Finale, along with 54 other contestants, split up over five weeks. Each week, viewers will have the chance to vote for their favorite contestant for that episode, and the two performers/acts with the most votes will become finalists. The winner will receive a $1 million grand prize and a show in Las Vegas.
Wilson’s live performance is set to be aired on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m., and voting will also open online at NBC.com/AGTVote at that time. Results will be announced during the following episode on Wed., Aug 17.
After returning from Nashville, the young star is again living in Gold Country but has high hopes for a show in Vegas and world travel after her time on ‘America’s Got Talent.’
Follow Freckled Zelda’s story on Instagram and TikTok @theFreckledZelda, and on Facebook at Freckled Zelda.