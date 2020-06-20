Though most students may be off for the summer, local schools are busy planning for the upcoming school year. As if uncertainty around reopening during a pandemic wasn’t enough, schools are also being forced to make financial decisions, including layoffs, based upon a state budget that has yet to be finalized.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision calls for a 10% reduction to Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), the main source of funding for K-12 schools, among other cuts. While the budget passed by the state legislature on June 15 calls for a relatively normal level of school funding – with certain caveats – the details of the final budget remain unknown.
At a meeting on June 18, the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) Board of Education voted to approve the laying off of four classified special education paraprofessional employees due to possible declines in funding. The cuts come following a June 9 meeting in which the board approved laying off nine full-time equivalent (FTE) certificated teachers and one administrator.
“We’re creating a budget under the assumption of the worst-case scenario, which is the governor’s May revision to his budget, which stated that there will be a 10% reduction,” Superintendent Julia Tidball said. “We had individual meetings with all of these staff members. They understand that our goal is to come back to the board with much happier news once the state budget has been passed, but until then we have to move forward.”
The board also voted to discontinue the administrative assistant/accounts clerk position for the next school year.
“We are looking across the board and trying to make reductions, and also trying to increase revenue whenever we can,” Tidball said. “This is a position that’s currently filled by Kathy Six, and she is retiring at the end of August. The recommendation is at this time to not continue with that position.”
In an effort to expand revenues, the board voted to increase transportation fees. The fees had not been raised in 10 years, Director of Business Services Roy Blair said.
“We’ve asked the board to increase the fees from $110 annually to about $130,” Blair said. “It’s an increase of 11 cents a day, as far as the actual cost.”
During the meeting, the board heard a presentation from Blair on the proposed annual budget for the upcoming school year.
“It’s always difficult to put numbers together that require that people lose their source of income,” Blair said. “We’re following the governor’s guidelines at this point – not that that’s the most likely – it just means that that’s the most authoritative at this point in time.”
The district stands to lose from $600,000 to $700,000 in funding if the governor’s budget goes through, Blair said.
“The good thing that did happen, both the governor and the legislature agreed to put money into CalSTRS and CalPERS retirement funds, which lowered our contribution for the district by basically 2% for each one of those,” Blair said. “That helps us out in the future for our budget.”
The district’s multi-year projections show deficit spending from 2019 through 2023.
“These projections show that the district has budgeted to deficit spend $232,290 in the current year,” the 2020-21 budget reads. “The 2020-21 adopted budget reflects a deficit of $179,683 and projected deficits in 2021-22 and 2022-23 of $324,415 and $599,116, respectively.”
Based on the governor’s guidelines and the district’s projections, MTUESD will not meet its 4% reserve requirement for 2022-23, resulting in a “qualified” certification, Blair said.
“Based on this budget, which may only last until next week, we will not meet the 4% requirement unless the state provides us with an additional amount of money,” he said.
Blair said that the district was able to save some money this year due to reduced transportation costs during distance learning, and also saw increased income from its meal program due to expanded use. The district will also likely receive about $123,000 in CARES Act ESSER funds next year, he said.
“We have to take the action of the layoffs strictly to meet the legality of the whole situation,” Blair said. “There’s still a little bit of time. Hopefully, the state will agree to a budget and we’ll have a better idea of what the impact is going to be on our people.”
The board approved the proposed budget in a unanimous vote.
It was Tidball’s last board meeting, as she will soon retire from the superintendent position after having spent 25 years with the district. The board passed a resolution in appreciation of her service.
“Julia Tidball performed her duties with the highest degree of integrity, and rendered services beyond that required of her position, for which the MTUESD is permanently indebted and grateful,” Board President Maggie Rollings said in a reading of the resolution.
Each board member expressed their gratitude in turn.
“Her love of children was always evident. Spending time with them was her favorite part of her job. I loved that she knew each child as an individual, which made each one of them feel special and valued,” Trustee Kendall Morlan said. “Now is her time to enjoy life and look back on a job well done. Julia, it has been an honor working with you. You are loved, and you will be greatly missed.”
After the resolution was passed, Tidball received a standing ovation from the board members.
“Well, I’ve been here over 30 years, and I’ve never seen a standing ovation,” Trustee Jenny Eltringham said. “That’s a first for me.”