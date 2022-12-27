Calaveras County Mental Health has announced that it has secured a $22 million grant to construct a new behavioral health center.
According to the county, “The awards [grants] are delivered through the Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 4: Children and Youth grants. Governor Gavin Newsom announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth.”
Mental Health Director Wendy Alt stated that the funding will be used to construct “[a]n infrastructure that will provide a centralized location for integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder services.”
The center will focus on youth as well as other members of the community to ensure that they receive necessary services at one central location, which will eliminate the need for individuals to have to travel to different locations in order to receive treatment.
Parts of this project have also involved community outreach through members who have used the mental health clinic and been part of the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) programs.
According to Alt, they were “[p]rovided feedback regarding the stigma they have experienced, accessing services in the ‘temporary’, aged trailers that have been in use by our department for more than 30 years. The current buildings do not provide adequate confidentiality during treatment due to thin walls, as well as certain staffing positions having to share offices due to lack of space.”
According to the county, the new center will address these issues with privacy and by reducing the stigma surrounding these programs in mind. The center will make it easier to hold group sessions as well as provide childcare options. The building will also provide space for agencies that are partnered with Calaveras County Mental Health in order to ease access for members.
“This project will continue to leverage county Medi-Cal investments by providing a larger footprint. This allows us to expand our existing service capacity and improve our ability to serve more youth and families in our community, as well as providing an increase in revenue for ongoing sustainability,” said Alt.
