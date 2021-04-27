On Monday night at the San Andreas Town Hall, a well-attended meeting was held to discuss the formation of a militia in Calaveras County.
A flyer advertising the meeting promised an opportunity to learn about the Calaveras Community Service Militia and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s “expectations” for the group. The militia has stated its mission is to uphold and defend the federal and state constitutions, to support the sheriff’s office and protect all citizens regardless of “race, color, religion, sex, physical characteristics or national origin.”
During the meeting, facilitators Doug Rockey, owner of Spur R Guns in Copperopolis, and Chuck Farr, a longtime county resident, spoke of a need for quick community aid in the event of a natural disaster or, as repeatedly mentioned, a possible war.
“Whether you approve or disapprove of (the militia) is unimportant, but being aware does matter,” Farr addressed the crowd. “About four months ago, a group of citizens came to the reality that, in the event of an emergency or disaster, an element was missing.”
And while facilitators insisted during the meeting that guns were “not a factor,” the group’s freedom to carry guns was a non-negotiable matter.
Rockey has stated that the group will not consider forming an unarmed community service group as an alternative. The militia will form regardless of Sheriff Rick DiBasilio’s approval, he said, though he is confident that they will find no issue with the sheriff, as he “knows our intentions.”
Yet the sheriff’s office has stated that it will not be supporting the group. Although Monday’s meeting was the fourth meeting held to discuss the formation of the militia, it was the first time members of the sheriff’s office were present.
“We were at the meeting to observe,” sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Sgt. Greg Stark told the Enterprise. “We have no intention of placing this group under the sheriff’s umbrella or in the sheriff’s emergency response because we have established resources in place via California OES (Office of Emergency Services) and the mutual aid system.”
During the meeting, some questioned why the budding militia had not reached out to pre-existing community resources like the Calaveras Emergency Response Teams (CERT), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and OES. In response, vague promises were made to coordinate with other entities, some of which the facilitators admitted they were unaware existed prior to the meeting.
“I’m sorry. I do not get you,” a self-identified representative of CERT said as the meeting grew heated.
Many attendees left early. Others lauded the concept of a militia, arguing the need for grassroots community aid and an organized group of skilled workers like plumbers and electricians to better prepare for a disaster.
Early on, the discussion became permeated with right-wing political overtones. Facilitators openly expressed views against Black Lives Matter, politicians and journalists. Fears of Antifa invasions were voiced and a suggestion to meet with State of Jefferson members was well-received.
“What has Black Lives Matter done for the Black people? Does it send them to college?” Rockey addressed the group. “This world is getting really screwed up bad. So, what we need to worry about is our community.”
When asked whether the group’s political views would prevent fair treatment of neighbors with differing views, Rockey assured they would not.
The sentiment repeated most frequently by facilitators and attendees alike was that it is a constitutional right for U.S. citizens to form a militia.
Federal and state law allows for the formation of a militia of able-bodied residents when called forth by the government to defend the United States or an individual state. However, private paramilitary groups and militias are not protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“A group of people who consider themselves part of the able-bodied residents referred to as members of the militia under state or federal law is not legally permitted to activate itself for duty,” a fact sheet by the Georgetown Law Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection reads. “A private militia that attempts to activate itself for duty, outside of the authority of the state or federal government, is illegal.”
A militia that is not called to action by the government is often referred to as an “unorganized militia.”
Presently, there are several such militias operating in California. The 2nd Infantry Regiment, California State Militia has 10 “independent yet joined” units that operate across the state, according to their website.
Rockey has stated that the Calaveras Community Service Militia is in contact with the California State Militia. He said his group does not wish to join the California State Militia but to become “an affiliate.”
The realm of militia affiliations is murky.
“There are several ‘unorganized’ militias in California, and they operate within their own self-determined rules and regulations,” the California State Militia states. “The 2nd Infantry Regiment, California State Militia does not align, participate, report, nor train with these militias. Deactivated units of the 2nd Infantry Regiment may or may not claim to be a part of the Regiment, however, at this moment, only units identified by our command committee are officially claimed and activated units within our organization.”
Last June, self-identified California State Militia members who were armed and wearing tactical gear made headlines in Oakdale when they showed up for a Black Lives Matter demonstration that never materialized. Others attended protests in Redding, while unidentified armed men reportedly appeared on the rooftops in Arroyo Grande.
Echo Company, a purported unit of the California State Militia, currently operates in the Sacramento Area, though their website shows training operations throughout Northern California.