In the hours before families across the county began sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner, a house was lost to fire east of Dorrington near the Stanislaus River.
“We did get dispatched at 2:05 p.m. on Nov. 26 for a residential structure fire at Boards Crossing, on the Calaveras side,” Ebbetts Pass Fire District Fire Chief Mike Johnson said. “That is a fairly remote part of our fire district, so it takes us a while to get there.”
Although Ebbetts Pass Fire District Station 1 in Arnold responded immediately once the fire was reported, the structure was fully involved when fire personnel arrived on the scene.
“The firefight essentially consisted of a defensive attack to keep it from spreading to the wildland,” Johnson said. “The structure itself is a complete loss, in my opinion.”
Fortunately, the building was unoccupied. “There was no injury to any civilians, and there was no injury to any responders either,” Johnson said.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) responded “in force” and took over incident management for the wildland portion of the fire, Johnson said.
“A lot of air resources from Columbia, including an air tanker and a helicopter, were used to make some aerial drops on it, and that’s a real testament to how good those pilots are,” Johnson said. “The extension into the wildland was mitigated, and that was due to the mutual aid efforts of all of the agencies involved.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, as are the causes of additional vegetation fires that broke out in the area the following day.
“There was a person of interest that we haven’t identified yet on our end that may be linked to the cause of the fire,” Johnson said. “There were even reports the following day of that person being sighted out in the forest, and they may be responsible for a couple of other fires that have been out there.”
Representatives from Cal Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the fires, as investigations are ongoing.
Wildfire is still a threat this season, Johnson said.
“It’s been drying out since our last rain, and there is still a substantial threat to the wildland,” he said.
Johnson said that locals can help avoid structure fires by cleaning the flues on woodburning stoves every year, and making sure that chimneys are equipped with spark arrestors. Keeping roofs free of vegetation and gutters clear is also important.
Those with shake roofs should consider replacing them with a non-flammable material, and HVAC systems should be serviced each year before putting them into heavy-duty use for the winter season. Additionally, portable electric heaters should be plugged directly into wall outlets and placed away from flammable materials.
“Those are some key tips for fire safety,” Johnson said. “I think if we do that we can really help ourselves.”