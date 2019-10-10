Keeping student-athletes protected from sexual advances is a top priority

In the past six months, two Tuolumne County high school coaches have been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of former athletes. One occurred in the 1990s, while the other took place only a few years ago. One of the coaches was still the head of her basketball program when she was arrested in late July.
And on Sept. 16, an assistant football coach at Escalon High School was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit nude photos from a 15-year-old student.
While sexual misconduct between teachers/coaches and students/athletes is, unfortunately, nothing new, it is still something that is not overlooked by schools, law enforcement and community members.
“We take every allegation very seriously and we investigate them thoroughly,” Sgt. Greg Stark, of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said. “The best course of action is to tell somebody. Whether they feel comfortable enough to tell the school counselor, a school administrator, or to contact a school resource officer that the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has, they need to tell somebody, and the sooner the better.”
Even though schools do everything possible to ensure children are protected from potential sexual advances, teachers and coaches – perhaps now more than ever – are doing their best to protect themselves from any accusations that may not be true.
“I try to not put myself in a situation where any question could come up,” said Calaveras High School Athletic Director Mike Koepp, who is also the head varsity volleyball and softball coach, as well as a parent of two Calaveras High School students. “However, you are not always the coach or professional. You can be a dad; you can be a community member or a friend, just like anybody else. You just have to be smart about what you are doing.”
Who are the coaches?
Finding people to coach high school sports is becoming more difficult. With the vast turnover rate of not only head coaches, but also assistant coaches, athletic directors are constantly trying to find people to step in and fill those roles. And with the majority of coaches not being on-campus faculty members (of Bret Harte High School’s 19 head coaches, only eight are faculty members), hiring coaches who are members of the community has become much more common.
At Bret Harte, all new coaches are fingerprinted, have been checked for criminal records and have strong references. And, being in a small community, word travels fast as to who would, and wouldn’t be a good fit.
“Most of the coaches come from this area,” Bret Harte’s first-year Athletic Director Cathy Stelling said. “I can’t remember the last time we hired someone who already wasn’t really well-known to the community and known by a bunch of people on staff. So, there’s that background knowledge of being from a small town and that gives us a really good start.”
At Calaveras High School, many of the coaches have been involved with their sports for such a long time, Koepp doesn’t have to go over what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to conduct with players.
“Most of my coaches are returning veteran coaches, so we don’t have a sit-down meeting every year about this stuff,” Koepp said. “I do talk to them about being professionals.”
A coach and a parent
Where is the line between being a coach and being a parent? Many coaches have their own children on their teams or in their programs. What happens when the child of a coach wants to have teammates over for a sleepover following a Friday night game? When does being a coach stop and being a parent begin?
“I don’t know that there’s a perfect answer,” Koepp said. “All you can do is when you are a coach or public figure, you have to make choices that are in the best interest of you and your family and the program that you are involved in. You never want to put yourself in a situation where you are going to be questioned for anything. But, you also can’t always be the professional. When you are at home, you are the parent. You have kids and you want them to lead normal lives, as far as being a kid goes. But they also have to understand that there are lines that you just cannot cross.”
For Stelling, the answer to most questions involving coaches and athletes revolve around common sense.
“Common sense is what dictates how our coaches and teachers act toward students in all situations,” Stelling said. “Can we prevent 100% of the things? No, I don’t think anyone can. As a school, things are going to happen that we couldn’t possibly think of. But, we have the idea that coaches shouldn’t be alone with their players, and they know what they should and shouldn’t do, and hopefully the coaches we hire have that common sense.”
Social media
Texting, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat are all forms of social media that weren’t overly prevalent or accessible a decade ago. Now, the majority of teachers, coaches and students utilize some form of social media. Bret Harte physical education teacher and head varsity volleyball coach Jacey Porovich only uses Instagram and she makes sure that what she posts is appropriate for all ages.
“When I first moved back, one of the biggest things that I was aware of was my social media presence,” Porovich said. “I’ve always tried to make sure that it was one that if my grandma saw it, that I’d be OK with it.”
While Porovich is alright with people seeing what she posts, she makes sure to not follow any of her students or athletes on any form of social media.
“The students know that they can follow me on Instagram, as it’s the only social media that I have at this point,” Porovich said. “I have nothing to hide and I want them to see the life that I live and maybe that’s something that they aspire to have. But, they know that I will not follow them back until they are a graduated adult. Until then, I don’t want to be in their business and I don’t want to see what they are doing.”
According to Stark, social media is where relationships can be groomed and go from appropriate to inappropriate, between coaches/teachers and players/students.
“Many times, that’s where the relationship starts to turn from a coach relationship to an inappropriate relationship,” Stark said. “They’ll use the social media medium as a place to create additional trust.”
Protecting the coaches
As much as schools try to keep their students safe, it’s also important for coaches and teachers to look out for themselves. In an era where due process is not always afforded and innocent until proven guilty might not be the case, coaches are now, more than ever, making sure that what they do and say cannot be misconstrued as something it’s not.
Being alone with a student or athlete is at the top of many lists of what not to do.
“I never leave myself alone with a student,” Porovich said. “Society has changed and you really can never be left alone with a student-athlete at any time, because it then turns into a ‘She-said, she-said’ thing, and that’s not a fair fight.”
Porovich added, “I’ve always been super aware of my surroundings, and I make sure that regardless of whether it’s a male or a female, that I’m never one-on-one with them.”
But what should a coach or teacher do if they want to offer extra help to a student-athlete beyond after school or practice? According to Stark, talking with parents and other coaches ahead of time is the first thing to do.
“Communicating with the parent and saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to offer extra coaching and this person is going to be with me and it’s going to take this long and we are going to be at the school or wherever the function is going to take place,’” Stark said. “Present an open communication with the player, the parents and other coaches, so there’s no, ‘I didn’t know that was going on,’ or, ‘I didn’t know they were staying after school and doing that.’”
But when it comes to being alone with a player or student, Stark agrees that it’s best to have someone else around at all times.
“Having a secondary coach, a parent, a volunteer or even other players around is the best thing,” Stark said.
What to look for
While it may seem that a relationship between a teacher/coach and a student/player is harmless and that of friends, there are warning signs for parents to be looking for.
According to Stark, the following could be red flags: when relationships turn from topics regarding the sport or activity; pet names given by the coach or teacher; when a coach or teacher volunteers to give a child a ride somewhere when it’s not necessary; unexpected gifts without the parents’ knowledge; and inappropriate inside jokes.
Someone will listen
Regardless of whether it’s the truth or just a rumor, any talk of inappropriate behavior between a coach/teacher and student/athlete gets investigated. So, what happens when a teacher hears one of those rumors floating around campus?
“You have to take everything seriously and look into it. Always,” Koepp said. “Even if it’s just a rumor, you have to look into it and take care of it. If it means that somebody did some wrongdoings, then there are some absolutes that you have to take care of.”
What about if a student-athlete believes he or she has been mistreated by a teacher or coach? For many, the fear of repercussions or embarrassment is what keeps the truth from coming out. But Koepp and Stelling both agree that there’s always someone at their schools who will listen and who will help.
“Find some adult to tell,” Stelling said. “No matter who it is on campus, just find someone who can help you. Keeping quiet is never, ever the answer. There are too many kids who keep quiet about things and they don’t have to. There’s always somebody who can help.”
Koepp added, “Ultimately, it’s about taking care of our kids and making sure that they are safe and they are protected.”