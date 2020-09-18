Some Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) students will return to campuses for onsite instruction, beginning Sept. 28.
The VUSD school board voted unanimously to gradually reopen two of its three school sites on a normal schedule during a Sept. 16 board meeting.
Hazel Fischer Elementary School and Albert Michelson Elementary School will open for grades kindergarten through third grade on Sept. 28, and then add grades four and five on Oct. 5. Plans have not yet been announced for Avery Middle School.
Shortly before Wednesday’s meeting, a petition signed by 117 parents was brought before the board, requesting that onsite instruction be offered to students.
Mother of two VUSD students Brianna Inks wrote the petition, along with her sister and fellow VUSD parent Becca Kane, while several other parents helped collect signatures.
Inks, who works from home, said she hoped to make it clear to the board that there were many parents who wanted their children to return to school. She cited concerns about the struggles of working parents and children not being adequately educated or socialized in a distance learning setting.
“Face-to-face is best,” Inks said. “We want our kids to be in school, and we don’t have that option at this time. I understand that there are some families who do not want to be in school at this time, and that’s perfectly fine.”
Under the VUSD reopening plan, parents will have the option of sending their children back to campus, homeschooling through the district’s Vallecito Home School Academy Program or continuing with a distance learning program, provided by the district through a vendor.
“It should be noted that the current distance-learning model delivered by the district’s classroom teachers would not likely be available as an option as teachers cannot facilitate in person and online learning,” the plan reads.
Students who return to campus will remain in a “cohort” or a classroom group for learning, lunch, recess and play, utilizing staggered schedules to prevent contact with other cohorts. With some exceptions for those who cannot tolerate masks, students will be required to wear a face mask while on campus, and the district will provide PPE free of charge to students and staff if needed.
The 31-page reopening plan, which takes guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also includes daily health screenings for staff, contact tracing for positive COVID-19 tests, and strict stay-home policies for symptomatic students.
VUSD is the first school district in Calaveras County to announce plans to reopen campuses, though the county’s three other districts might soon follow suit.
On Thursday, county Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik stated that he is in favor of students returning to campus, as long as it can be done safely.
“The enrollment at these schools is such that they have the physical space on campus to ensure proper social distancing and are able to meet all the (California Department of Public Health) guidance,” Nanik said.
According to Nanik, moving into a more restrictive tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system should not cause county schools to shut down again, unless there is a significant outbreak on a campus.
“Under the Tier system, once a school is open it may stay open unless it has (a) COVID-19 infection that meets the closure requirements. Even if we were moved to the Purple Tier on the (Sept. 29), both these schools would remain open. While the state has some closure thresholds for an infection, it really will be more of a case-by-case basis working with our local public health. Yes, it could be possible for schools, grades or classrooms to move in and out of distance learning based on the case,” Nanik said, adding that other districts are “looking forward” to reopening campuses if the county’s status allows for it.
County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, has not yet stated if he supports campuses reopening.
Currently, Calaveras County occupies the “substantial” red tier in the state’s monitoring system. COVID-19 case numbers and deaths have risen substantially since the county was assigned to that tier three weeks ago—largely stemming from an outbreak at a San Andreas nursing home that has infected 79 and left 11 dead.
As of Tuesday, the county health department has reported 13 active cases in the county and 13 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.