Murphys Senior Center celebrate 10 years

Murphys Senior Center officials and supporters gathered to reflect on a decade of healthy activities, volunteer service and community, enjoying a holiday banquet at Ironstone Vineyards on Dec. 12.
Founded in 2009 as an outreach activity by members of the Murphys and Faith Lutheran Church, Pastor Doug Merritt led the endeavor to establish a new nonprofit for community well-being, with donations provided by Wheatridge Mintistries and the Merritt Family Trust.
“The mission of the Murphys Senior Center is to gather older adults in community, increasing dignity and well-being through mental, physical, spiritual, financial and relational support,” the center’s mission statement reads. “(E)ngaging each individual in discovering, cultivating and expressing his/her gifts in supportive community and by ensuring that participants have access to needed health care and social services.”
Merritt led a prayer before dinner on Dec. 12 in thanks of 42,000 participant visits, 4,800 families fed and the free services that the Murphys Senior Center continues to provide after 10 years in operation.
Since the beginning, the philosophy has been “Everybody does a little part,” said Executive Director Steve Shetzline.
Today, he is proud of the roughly 120 volunteers who have given their time, as well as those who continually donate to the center’s thrift stores, food pantry and other causes.
The range of activities offered have also expanded exponentially, Shetzline said, with the center remaining open five days a week to accommodate approximately 350 participants monthly.
While waiting in line for food, Louise Carniglia, 69, fondly remembers the Zumba exercise class that first brought her into the fold in the early days of the senior center.
“The class was full of these women,” said Carniglia, who has since become an instructor for the center’s Stay Vertical tai chi program. “It’s inducing health from movement, as well as social interaction. It’s good, healthy living.”
Stay Vertical has been one of the center’s most successful new programs, following Shetzline’s efforts to obtain a grant through the Mark Twain Health Care District. Now, the fall prevention classes are offered free of charge at locations throughout the county, with Shetzline serving as program director.
In October, Stay Vertical celebrated its first year, and 500 participants countywide, many of whom say they’ve seen improvements in their balance, strength and social lives.
During the 10th Anniversary Dinner, the senior center honored its volunteer of the year, Susan Wenger, who is also president of the center’s executive board. Carol Jones, manager of the center’s food pantry, was also recognized as employee of the year.