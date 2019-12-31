Christmas is all year in Nelson household

What began as a love of decorating has turned into a lifetime Christmas passion for Karen Nelson, of Arnold, as her home is decorated in Christmas glory all year-round.
“I have to admit it all started when I moved here in 1989 and got a job soon after that at Ace Hardware. One of my jobs was decorating the store for the holidays, and I loved to decorate; it was amazing to just have everything right there for me to create from,” Nelson said.
The years passed and the joy of the season continued to grow in her, Nelson said. Even her children joined in on the fun.
“I have a special garland I put up each year with all the handmade ornaments I’ve been given over the years from my children and grandchildren and close friends,” she said. The garland is so special it is only one of the few decorations in her home that she carefully puts away each year to make sure it’s preserved correctly.
Each room of her home is themed, from the angels tree room to the fish tree in the bathroom, from the bear tree in the den to the Santa tree where it all began. Nelson even has a kitchen garland filled with fun plate, saucer and kitchen gadget ornaments.
A few years ago, Nelson and her oldest daughter, Donna Cyburt, tried creating porcelain Santas with handmade costumes, all of which adorn her hearth.
“We first started with just buying the face and making the body, arms and legs, and sewing the outfits, but then we learned how to work with porcelain,” Nelson said. It was a whole new avenue to create Christmas designs.
The centerpiece of her yearly Christmas display is her winter village.
“I must admit, it all began with the village,” Nelson said. She admits to only starting with two of the miniature buildings, but said they were so lovely she couldn’t wait to create a whole village.
Over the years she has created an entire town, complete with hills, roads, trees and beautiful lit homes and buildings, all placed on a handmade, permanent foundation, the focal point year round in her living room.
It is rarely a surprise what Nelson receives from close friends and family when Christmas rolls around, but even that is exciting to her.
“I just love it all,” Nelson said.