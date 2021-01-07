The following press release was issued by Mark Twain Medical Center Dignity Health.
Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) recently awarded three local organizations in Mountain Ranch the Dignity Heath Mark Twain Medical Center Community Grant for 2020, totaling over $32,000 towards their partnership in ‘The greater access initiative’.
The three organizations awarded are; Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District, Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance and Resource Center/Food Bank and the Mountain Ranch Community Center/Park (MRCC).
“These local organizations will focus on collaborative projects that will provide both continued and new access for the Mountain Ranch Community, “remarked MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer.” All three of these organizations are contributing towards improving upon the health vulnerabilities as identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment. Access to Primary and Specialty Care, Behavioral Health, Cardio Vascular Disease and Older Adult Health are the four significant needs that have been identified in our 2019 report.”
"The Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance and Resource Center and the Mountain Ranch Food Pantry are grateful to the Mark Twain Medical Center for the award of this grant which will ensure the increased health and wellness of the older adults in our community,” stated Lynn Darmsted; Mountain Ranch Food Pantry Director and Vice-President of the Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance and Resource Center. “This grant will allow us to provide higher quality food options provided by the Mountain Ranch Food Pantry, access to Behavioral Health services, increasing the availability of quality low cost meals served, and the use of technology to provide telemedicine for the older adults in our community, "
“The Mountain Ranch Community Park and the members of the Mountain Ranch Community Club are sincerely grateful to Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center for their generous grant to the Mountain Ranch Community Park. During this difficult time, the funds will allow us to make improvements to the park. The new features will enhance our resident’s ability to get out, have a great place to walk, exercise, and enjoy the fresh air. Seniors, dog owners, parents and children alike benefit from this wonderful gift. The Mountain Ranch Community Park looks forward to collaborating with Central Calaveras District and Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance who collectively share this grant. Special thanks to Joanna Tedder, for her commitment to our community and her success in obtaining this grant.” Shared in a co-statement from Steve Downing; Park Manager & Lori Downing; Event Coordinator.
21-NR01
“We would like to thank Mark Twain Medical Center and Dignity Health for the community grant award. Commented Joana Tedder, Central Fire Division Admin Chief. This grant will allow us to purchase advanced EMT skill- materials, CPR mannequins and teaching materials for our instructors and class participants. All of these materials will enable us to provide the highest level of Basic Life Support (BLS) care to our community. We thank you again for the opportunity to better serve our community.”
“Historically the hospital has honored grant recipients at an awards luncheon, Archer continued, “Our recipients from the year before would treat us with an overview presentation highlighting all of the outcomes from the grant funded programs. Due to COVID-19 times, this year the staff held a mini parade for the grant recipients with supportive signs in an effort to thank the organizations for their meaningful work in the community and appreciation for the grant projects underway. MTMC is honored to be able to contribute in one of our most heavily impacted communities in our County. The Butte Fire in September 2015 destroyed 475 homes in the Mountain Ranch Community, by the time it was extinguished over 70,000 acres and over 500 homes had burned. The fire consumed approximately 62% of Central Fire’s District, with the community of Mountain Ranch at the heart of the district suffering the majority of the losses. Many of the homes affected did not have insurance and multiple residents are still living in temporary housing. Together, we can better meet the needs of our community.”
To date, more than $440,000 has been awarded to Calaveras organizations by the MTMC Community Grants Program. The Dignity Health Mark Twain Community Grants Program varies according to the size of each hospital. The project or program must be a response to the health priorities identified in the local Dignity Health hospital’s community health assessment or community benefit plan, and the project to be funded must involve collaboration with a minimum of two other organizations and/or with a Dignity Health hospital in our community.