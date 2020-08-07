Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) announced on Friday that it has lifted the boil water advisory for all customers between Hunter Dam Road and Brice Station.
“The second round of state-mandated test results from the Reach 1 pipeline confirmed the water is safe for consumption,” a statement from the district reads. “CCWD received the test results this morning. Samples were taken from different locations along the pipeline Wednesday and Thursday and the results show the water is safe.”
The advisory went into effect for nearly 1,000 customers on Tuesday after an 8-inch water line was damaged during the Reach 1 pipeline replacement project.
“An investigation has shown that the incident was the result of a failure of a mechanical device that was holding an 8-inch valve in place,” the statement reads. “That portion of the system has been eliminated and a secure bypass will remain in place until the new pipeline is brought into service.”
The Reach 1 pipeline will replace roughly 4.5 miles of old infrastructure that has been failing in recent years. The same day that the advisory was issued, an unrelated main break also occurred.
“The new 12-inch pipeline is already in place and crews will be installing related appurtenances and connecting service laterals over the next two months,” the statement reads. “Temporary shutdowns will be required to complete this process, but every effort will be made to limit the duration of the shutdowns and to avoid future boil water advisories.”
For more information, contact CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or 754-3543.