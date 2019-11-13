Veterans honored at annual Copper parade

The ninth annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday hosted by the Copperopolis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12218 was the epitome of a small town patriotic parade, complete with floats, marching band, motorcycles, classic cars and more.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office volunteers closed Main Street as the parade began. The route traveled down Main Street in old town Copperopolis from the elementary school to the corner of Reeds Turnpike, with spectators all along the route, many waving flags, with some dressed in their finest patriotic fashion.
Attendee Trisha Meagher of Copperopolis makes it a point to attend every year.
“It was awesome,” Meagher said. So much so, that she plans on participating next year with an entry. “I would like to ride my dune buggy in the parade.”
Yet 15-year-old Jamie Manley was attending for more than just the festive atmosphere.
“I’m here today honoring my father, James Manley, who passed away last year,” Manley said. “He was a huge veteran supporter and I want to honor him by supporting veterans, too.”
The parade was led by Sheriff Rick DeBasilio, followed by the VFW Post 12118 color guard, and the singing of the National Anthem by Gulf War veteran Jennifer Dutton-Roland.
The 2019 Veteran Day Parade grand marshal was 97-year-old World War II veteran Dennis (Denny) Thompson. Thompson was a B-24 bombardier pilot who flew 30 missions over Europe, with his sixth mission carried out on D-Day, June 6, 1944, where he was responsible for bombing German headquarters in Liseux, France.
Thompson was wounded twice. During his service, he earned two Purple Hearts, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, four air medals, four Bronze Stars, the French Freedom Medal and the French Legion of Honour (Chevalier).
Additional entries including the Bret Harte High School Marching Band, the Golf Club at Copper Valley, Copperopolis Fire Emergency Response Team, Copperopolis Parent Teacher Club float, Copper Hills 4-H, Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, classic cars from the Sierra Angels Car Club and Randy Peters, Calaveras County District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills, Calaveras Animal Disaster Services, and finishing off the parade was Officer Toby Butzler of the California Highway Patrol.
First-time paradegoer Carol Howard was moved to tears by the event.
“I was sitting with tears in my eyes the whole way from the singing of the National Anthem to the very end,” Howard said. The only thing Howard missed was horses. “I just love horses in parades.”
After the parade, the day’s fun continued with a hot dog lunch prepared by the Lake Tulloch Lions Club. Speakers gave presentations, and emergency vehicles were on display.