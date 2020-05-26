A 36-year-old San Andreas man was arrested in Angels Camp the morning of May 22 after an elderly man reported that he was beaten, kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM by the suspect.
According to the Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD), officers responded to a report of a 65-year-old man being threatened by another person with a hammer. The elderly man who had made the report was found in the front yard with minor injuries, and the suspect, Jonathan Sullivan, was still inside the residence.
The alleged victim reportedly told officers that Sullivan had hit him on the face with his hands and threatened him with a hammer after an argument ensued the night prior at the Angels Camp home, where Sullivan had been visiting another person. Sullivan then told the man to get in his vehicle and drove him to an ATM, where he was told to withdraw money and give it to Sullivan, the ACPD reported. Sullivan then dropped off the alleged victim at his home and reportedly left with the money.
The report was made the following morning when Sullivan returned to the alleged victim’s home, where he was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, elder abuse, drug-related charges, and violation of post release community supervision terms.
Sullivan, who told officers he never hit the alleged victim or made him withdraw money, has been charged with multiple prior felonies in Calaveras County. In May of 2019, he was arrested in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft.