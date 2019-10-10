The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be conducting a prescribed burn on the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site west of Angels Camp, along the east side of Fowler Peak Lookout from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16, according to a Cal Fire press release.

The burn is being done to reduce hazardous fuel loading within the project area. Smoke will be visible from Angels Camp, Highway 49 and Highway 4 from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. each day.

Assigned to the prescribed burned will be six state engines, two local government engines, two hand crews and one helicopter.

