The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors failed to adopt the Division of Cannabis Control-Cannabis Regulation operating budget and the Cannabis Regulatory Fees special revenue fund budget for 2019-2020 at a board meeting on Tuesday.
In order to pass, the item needed the support of four of five supervisors. District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi, District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway and District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper voted in support, while District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills voted in opposition.
During the meeting, County Administrative Officer Albert Alt gave a short presentation on the budget and provided background.
The document was drafted in order to fund the implementation of County Code Chapter 17.95, Commercial Cannabis Cultivation and Chapter 9.22, Cannabis Background Clearance Badge, ordinances passed 3-2 by the board on Oct. 22 in order to regulate commercial cannabis cultivation and provide background checks for workers in the industry. The implementation of the ordinances was intended to be financed through fees charged to those participating in the program.
The Division of Cannabis Control was created in order to oversee and streamline the regulation of commercial cannabis cultivation, and operates under the supervision of the County Administrative Office.
The new office resulted from lessons learned during the Urgency Ordinance (UO), Alt said. At that time, there was no oversight or coordination between county offices, large backlogs due to unexpected volume, problems with fiscal monitoring, and a lack of program performance metrics.
While Cannabis Control will be involved in developing the regulatory program, oversight of the application process, coordination between county offices, compliance and enforcement, many other agencies will be involved in the regulatory process.
Regardless of the passage of the budget, the regulatory ordinances become effective on Friday, while the fees associated with them become effective Dec. 23.
The total revenue for the first year from fees associated with the ordinances is estimated at $2.3 million.
Alt warned that failure to pass the budget would result in cannabis regulation falling on the shoulders of existing staff. While the county would still be able to collect the fees, it would be unable to spend them without an approved budget, so new staff would not be able to be hired and the cost of regulation would have to come from existing budgets.
Failure to adopt the budget would cause the performance of regulatory and administrative functions and the purchase of necessary equipment to be delayed or funded from elsewhere. Necessary equipment purchases include a card machine to make clearance badges, secure file cabinets for storing confidential files, aerial imagery, training, small tools and radios.
“Staff time and effort will be divided among existing and new programs,” Alt said. “What we’ll experience will be similar to what we experienced under the UO, in that there will be backlogs, not only in the regulatory program, but the other work of the county as well.”
“The program is very complex; it requires a lot of hands on the wheel; it requires involvement of a lot of the land-use departments; and to do that right, we need the appropriate staffing and time on-task to be able to enforce this program,” he said.
Mills, along with Tofanelli, voted against the regulatory ordinances passed last month. He was the first to voice opposition to the budget.
“I think this thing is just running down a road to nowhere. All it’s going to take is somebody to jump up with a lawsuit like what’s happened before, and it all gets kind of pushed into the corner of the court,” Mills said. “I don’t see a benefit at all here, and I certainly take deep exception to the thought that if we don’t pass this, we’re going to do it anyway.”
Garamendi defended the budget.
“Perfect doesn’t exist. What we have is a program that will work, and if we don’t do this we are hurting our county … We have the money set aside,” Garamendi said. “It’s no one else’s money except those who have paid the fee to be part of this, and we should use it accordingly. If we do not use that money, we are going to use other people’s money. Let’s not be hypocrites. Let’s build something for this county.”
Stopper argued that regulation would help alleviate environmental problems resulting from illegal grows.
“Funding this program will also help facilitate mitigating many of the environmental concerns,” he said. “The reason for regulation is to mitigate those concerns. Illegal farms abide by no rules. The people that come in, and they pay their $12,000 and then however much it costs for their building permit, and then their grading permit – to the point where they’re in $30,000 to $40,000 deep before they even get to put a plant in the ground – those people are paying that money to abide by these set of rules, and at that point, I would certainly hope that’s insurance enough that they don’t want to lose that permit.”
Callaway said that since the ordinances were already approved, the supervisors had an obligation to take the necessary steps to implement them.
“This ordinance – yes, it was approved on a 3-2 vote – but it belongs to all of us. It now is time for us to implement it with the funding that will be available to implement it, because it will be implemented,” she said.
While Callaway moved for a vote, Tofanelli said that he would like to speak first.
“I find it very ironic that I am again in a place that my vote on a cannabis issue may be a deciding factor,” Tofanelli said. “And although it might not be the determining factor as to the ordinance being enacted, it will determine how it will be funded, which is a huge issue. ... There’s a lot more at stake here than the ordinance, as it will be enacted regardless of today’s outcome.”
Tofanelli cited several perceived problems with the regulatory ordinances, which included allowing more applicants to apply for permits than the county could handle, not involving the district attorney and sheriff in the background check process, inefficiencies in the application process, the fluid nature of a funding source based on fees, and a concern that the county would have to dip into the General Fund to implement the ordinances.
“I’m not sure … the fees coming in are going to maintain this program. I don’t think after the first year when you get going on it you’re going to have enough fees coming in to handle all of the employees that you’ve brought on,” he said. “It makes it very difficult for me to say that I will fund this program, and I understand the weight, again, that’s going to be placed if I don’t vote ‘yes’ for this program on all of the departments and the department heads. It will be tremendous … I’m not in favor of this budget as the way it’s been presented.”
The board voted 3-2, falling one vote short of the required number to adopt the budget.
While the regulatory ordinances for cannabis cultivation will soon take effect, for now they will have to be implemented using existing county staff and budgets without new employees and fees associated with the regulatory program.
At the end of the meeting, Tofanelli polled the board on bringing the item back at a future date, and it was agreed to revisit the issue at the next board meeting on Dec. 10.
Stopper was the supervisor who first polled the board about creating a department to oversee commercial cannabis regulation earlier this year. He spoke with the Enterprise over the phone following the meeting.
“We did pass an ordinance, and once that ordinance is passed, the train has basically left the station, and we are liable to uphold and implement that ordinance. So, initially I had grave disappointment in the fact that two of the supervisors were not willing to facilitate that for the county, but I think that Supervisor Tofanelli realizes the gravity of the situation, and I think that that’s why he polled the board at the end of the day,” he said.
In other business:
The board approved the Probation Department’s Pretrial Program Policy, authorized the acceptance of $161,639 in 2019 Public Safety Power Shutoff resiliency funds from the California Office of Emergency Services, and undertook a closed session public employee performance evaluation for Alt, in which no reportable action was taken.