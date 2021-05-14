The Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) is requesting the public to participate in a brief survey to better determine community water and wastewater needs in Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
Utica is a member of the Tuolumne-Stanislaus Integrated Regional Water Management Agency (T-S IRWMA), which works to address issues including water quality, local water supply reliability, enhanced integration of water and land use management, resource stewardship and ecosystem protection.
“In cooperation with the T-S IRWMA, a survey is being conducted by regional water management agencies to support a study of community water and wastewater needs in Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties,” a press release from Utica reads. “The information will help these agencies advocate for and seek grants and other funding to meet these community needs. The information you provide will remain confidential.”
To fill out the Water Needs Survey, visit research.net/r/CRWAsurvey. The deadline for completing the survey is June 11.