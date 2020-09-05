Looking for an excuse to get out of the house?
Local residents can get some fresh air and contribute to a good cause during East Bay Municipal Utility District’s (EBMUD) annual Mokelumne River Cleanup on Sept. 19.
“In past years, scores of volunteers have participated in this event and have hauled away cigarette butts, broken bottles, refrigerators, and more from the banks of the river and Camanche Reservoir,” an EMBUD press release reads. “While this year’s cleanup will keep us apart, the self-guided efforts will allow us to work on the common goal of protecting our waterways while also protecting our health.”
EBMUD will provide tailored clean-up supplies and a pick-up location, as well as a map assigning a clean-up area, where to dispose of trash and where to return the clean-up supplies. Those interested in participating need only sign up and show up.
“The only people you will need to be in contact with during the event are the members of your own household,” the press release reads. “Any contact with the event coordinators will be via the internet or phone.”
Volunteers will receive free admission to the Camanche South Shore Recreation Area, as well as an optional night of free camping at the Gold Run Campground.
“This event really brings our community together,” Lora Sparrowk, ranger/naturalist II at EBMUD, said in the press release. “We gain a sense of accomplishment and pride from working together and keeping our beautiful Mokelumne River clean.”
In order to participate, volunteers must pre-register for the event.
To register, visit ebmud.com/recreation/volunteer and click on the “2020 Great Sierra River Cleanup” link. For more information, contact Lora Sparrowk at (209) 772-8260 or email volunteer@ebmud.com.